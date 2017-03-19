Local hotelier goes green, imports wind turbine

Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:27 AM
With the Government of Guyana pushing to achieve the state’s commitment to attain 100 percent renewable power by 2025, local businessman, Haresh Narine Sugrim, also known as ‘Chiney’, has imported Guyana’s first,
wind turbine.
Sugrim told Kaieteur News yesterday that the apparatus will be used to power his hotel – Plastics International Hotel in Skeldon, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).
The wind turbine, he explained, has the capacity to produce 25 Kilo Volt X Amps kVA).
The businessman said that he was encouraged by President David Granger’s resolve and called on all businesses to adopt in some way, “something that will help save our earth”.
Mar 19, 2017Reifer (50), Bishoo (39) contribute with bat By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel & Vnet Communications Back in First-Class cricket for the first time this...
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
During the anti-parking meter protest on March 9, (Dr. David Hinds missed being clamped by seconds last Friday, as we... more
The decision of the Ministry of Communities to issue an order suspending the parking meters bylaws offers an opportunity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A Commonwealth Free Trade Area (FTA) would go down in India “like a lead balloon”. That’s... more