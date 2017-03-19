Local hotelier goes green, imports wind turbine

With the Government of Guyana pushing to achieve the state’s commitment to attain 100 percent renewable power by 2025, local businessman, Haresh Narine Sugrim, also known as ‘Chiney’, has imported Guyana’s first,

wind turbine.

Sugrim told Kaieteur News yesterday that the apparatus will be used to power his hotel – Plastics International Hotel in Skeldon, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

The wind turbine, he explained, has the capacity to produce 25 Kilo Volt X Amps kVA).

The businessman said that he was encouraged by President David Granger’s resolve and called on all businesses to adopt in some way, “something that will help save our earth”.