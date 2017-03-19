Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:27 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Local hotelier goes green, imports wind turbine

Mar 19, 2017 News 0

With the Government of Guyana pushing to achieve the state’s commitment to attain 100 percent renewable power by 2025, local businessman, Haresh Narine Sugrim, also known as ‘Chiney’, has imported Guyana’s first,

The wind turbine being prepared to be delivered.

wind turbine.
Sugrim told Kaieteur News yesterday that the apparatus will be used to power his hotel – Plastics International Hotel in Skeldon, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).
The wind turbine, he explained, has the capacity to produce 25 Kilo Volt X Amps kVA).
The businessman said that he was encouraged by President David Granger’s resolve and called on all businesses to adopt in some way, “something that will help save our earth”.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Fudadin’s come-back fifty gives Jaguars lead

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Fudadin’s come-back...

Mar 19, 2017

Reifer (50), Bishoo (39) contribute with bat By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel & Vnet Communications Back in First-Class cricket for the first time this...
Read More
GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch dragsters aim to make things difficult for locals today

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch...

Mar 19, 2017

Joseph out with keen injury

Joseph out with keen injury

Mar 19, 2017

Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on March 24

Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on...

Mar 19, 2017

Higher level of competition expected at CS&J tourney –Ninvalle

Higher level of competition expected at CS&J...

Mar 19, 2017

GCA Carib Beer first division T20…GCC, DCC, Police, MSC record victories

GCA Carib Beer first division T20…GCC, DCC,...

Mar 19, 2017

WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

Mar 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch