Joseph out with keen injury

Pestano replaces him, Shiv returns from US tomorrow

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Guyana Jaguars fast bowler Keon Joseph returned to Guyana yesterday after left knee injury forced him to miss the seventh round Regional four-day match here against T&T’s Red Force which began on Friday at the Queens Park Oval.

The 25-year-old Joseph, from West Berbice explained that the injury was caused by his front landing on the hard Jamaican pitches.

“I did well in the last match and was looking forward for more success here but the medical people told me to rest my leg for a few weeks and hopefully I can be back for our next home game against the Leewards. I can walk on it but landing when I bowl is a problem,” the West Indies ‘A’ team pacer said.

Joseph took 7-53 in the first innings of the Jamaica game which Guyana won outright and is the best bowling by a Guyanese in Jamaica. Colin Croft’s 7-64 was the previous best.

Joseph, who has 69 wickets from 24 First-Class matches, will be replaced by fellow Berbician the uncapped Clinton Pestano who was expected to arrive in Trinidad yesterday morning.

“He has never played First Class cricket and we will have three days here to get adjusted to the First-Class set up here before going to Barbados for our last overseas game in the tournament,” Manager Rayon Griffith explained.

Joseph is the second player who had to return home due to injury after opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul fractured his finger while batting in Jamaica and was replaced by Assad Fudadin.

According to Griffith, Shiv Chanderpaul who left the team to travel to the USA and missed this match, will arrive here tomorrow and is available for the Barbados game which starts on Thursday. This is a young Jaguars side with Romero Shepherd at 22 in only his second game, while teenager Kemo Paul made his debut on Friday.