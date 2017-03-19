Holder con heself and nuff rice farmers

When Venezuela get vex and decide to stop tekking rice from Guyana Maduro know that he would hurt dem rice farmers. He didn’t care that he was starving he own people. But de people always got a way to solve dem own problems. De rice farmers cut a deal and dem was shipping rice just like old times.

Old people got a saying that every day bucket does go to well one day de bottom gun drop out. Every so often de boat coming and carrying back rice. One day de bottom did drop out and it lef in de Essequibo River. Dem boys know that Tom drunk but Tom ain’t stupid. As soon as de boat sink de Venezuelans ketch dem corner and lef de boat and de rice.

Couple people still cooking because dem go pun de boat and help demself to free rice. Is that same freeness got nuff other farmers in problems.

Somebody announce that Guyana starting to sell rice to Mexico. De newspaper front page talk that Guyana selling 150,000 tonnes of rice. From de time de rice farmers see this some of dem go to Courts and tek credit fuh pay when de rice sell. People buy Combine and some buy tractor.

Was big celebration. Some people even go and start a sporting even before dem get a cent in dem hand.

Yesterday, somebody peep Mexico card and see that de country ain’t buying one grain of rice from Guyana. Dem boys see that de country indeed buying 150,000 tonnes of rice but that rice coming from places like Uncle Sam, Vietnam and places like that.

When dem boys ask Holder wha going one he claim how he didn’t announce anything bout Mexico buying Guyana rice and that it didn’t come from his office.

But when de news buss de man never deny it. He mek people believe that he was doing something. He even try to fool Soulja Bai. Well dem boys warning him not to go near any rice miller or rice farmer any time soon.

Talk half and help Holder hide.