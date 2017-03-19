Higher level of competition expected at CS&J tourney –Ninvalle

President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle has declared that the second edition of the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament will see competition of a higher quality than when the first was held here last year.

The tournament is scheduled for May 12 to 14 at the National Gymnasium and already Suriname, Jamaica and St. Lucia have confirmed participation. It is anticipated that at least seven other nations will join the aforementioned three when the battle lines are drawn.

“We expect a very high level of competition. The French speaking nations of Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana have signaled intention of participating and with that in mind the GBA will be encamping a team after the Pepsi Under-16 competition in April,” Ninvalle said yesterday.

“In all we should have around one hundred boxers and officials taking part in the tournament.” The Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament is the brainchild of Ninvalle and the first edition was held in Guyana last April. The tournament focuses on the nursery of the sport and is the first to be held in the Caribbean.

Questioned on preparation for the upcoming event the GBA boss said that last week he met with Director of Sport Christopher Jones and a team from the National Sports Commission. “That meeting went very well and was fruitful. We were asked to submit our four-year plan and at the end Mr. Jones pledged his unflinching support and assured that the NSC will play its part,” Ninvalle added.

Meanwhile, St Lucia has confirmed eight boxers and two officials to the tournament. The team would be headed by president of the St. Lucia Boxing Association David ‘Shakes’ Christopher with Conrad Hunte as the coach.

According to Ninvalle, Jamaica Boxing Association president Stephen Jones confirmed his country’s participation and will this week provide the size of the team. The GBA president is confident that Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Cayman Islands, Grenada and Bahamas will each send a team to Guyana.