Harmon denies further empowerment through Integrity Act

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, is denying that proposed amendments to the Integrity Act are stipulating a shift of power from the Integrity Commission to him. The Minister told the media that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s

conclusion that there will be a power shift was formed out of ignorance.

Harmon is advocating that Jagdeo goes and have a good read of the proposed amendments before making further pronouncements on the matter.

At the most recent post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister Harmon was questioned on the matter. He explained that even while in opposition the coalition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) both paid keen interest to the Integrity Act, The parties spent much time discussing their concerns. Harmon said that that is why the coalition, upon assuming Office in 2015, wasted no time in trying to impact changes. “Steps that we felt were right were taken…The first had to do with the enforceability of the decisions of the Commission.”

A revision of the Act will cover “a code of conduct of Ministers and Members of Parliament, to give it some amount of teeth in the enforcement of what it is supposed to do,” Harmon said.

He pointed out that the Act in its current form stipulates that that the Commission must lay a report to the President of Guyana. The Minister said that that is about to change. “It does not transfer any power; in fact it, if anything at all, denudes some of the power that is there requiring the Integrity Commission to report to the President. It (the amendments) makes the integrity commission a stronger body.”

He added that these amendments seek to enable the functioning of the Integrity Commission through the appointment of a chairperson.

“I heard the Leader of the Opposition ranting about these things…But if he takes the time to read the Act, the proposed amendments and the code of conduct which is attached he will come to a different conclusion.”

The Integrity Commission Act, which makes provision for the establishment of an Integrity Commission, orders that public officers disclose their financial assets and liabilities on or before June 30, each year. The Act was agreed to on the September, 24, 1997. The Act provides for the formation of the Integrity Commission and makes provisions for the purpose of securing the integrity of persons in public life. (Abena Rockcliffe- Campbell)