Guyana Karate College training residents of the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre

The Guyana Karate College whose aim and objective it is, to motivate, empower and support young people through the martial art of Karate-do, has begun providing training to the residents of the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre which is located in the compound of the Sophia Training School.

Sixth Degree Black Belt Sensei Jeffrey Wong, who is the Vice Chairman and Vice Chief Instructor of the GKC, is personally conducting the classes, as he firmly believes that while young people are usually naturally passionate about sports and have a lot of energy, they should be further encouraged and guided to spend that energy through the practice of sporting activities.

Sensei Wong opined that Karate-do helps in a significant way in making people become disciplined and respectful of others, and with the introduction of the GKC karate programme, a big opportunity was being offered to the targeted young people of the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre to lead a better life.

The Guyana Karate College sees as part of its social responsibility, contributing of an enabling environment to help the juvenile offenders reformed in a real sense. They believe that karate can help the youth when they leave the Centre to integrate into the society more smoothly as a consequence of the positive and health-related impacts of sports.

According to sports research evidence, sporting activities can contribute to both physical and psychological development and will ultimately have a positive impact on the lives of young people. Sports and recreation, along with arts and crafts, have the potential to supply elements that are otherwise missing in the lives of disadvantaged youth. Therefore, sports can have a positive effect, if not on crime prevention directly, but on other factors that contribute to youth violence. These factors include enhancing self-esteem, learning the value of teamwork and developing greater self-discipline.

Thus, effective sports-based policy depends on the recognition of the conditions necessary to effect positive change in youth, including the factors that can help young people resist the urge to engage in violent behaviour.

The Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre is the first facility of its kind locally for the reception, care and custody of children and young persons under the orders of the court from age ten and over, but under the age of seventeen, who have come into conflict with the law, but who are not to be detained in the same manner like adult offenders. These include juveniles who have been held pending a charge, etc. and/or on remand and of juveniles who have completed the period of their sentence and are awaiting rehabilitation.

Ms. Yvette Sancho the Administrator of the Centre, who ensures that the operations of the holding centre are administered in an efficient and effective manner, is supportive and enthusiastic about the introduction of karate-do and expressed hope that it will motivate some to decide to change their lives for the better.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commander Clifton Hicken whose initiative it was to introduce Karate-do to the juveniles, is very interested to see how these youths are handled and is committed to investing time in the children of the nation.

Commander Hicken has asked the Karate College to continue to show the juveniles love, care, kindness, and patience, as they make them martial artists and good citizens.