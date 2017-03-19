GTTA makes move to re-establish Steering Committee in Berbice

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is making a concerted effort to take the game of Table Tennis to all parts of the country. The main aim is to reform and establish a Committee of Management (Sub Association) that will drive and assist with the development, advancement, promotion, marketing and administration of the sport in the respective regions.

A number of such Committees have already been established with Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne being the next stop.

The GTTA held a meeting this past week in New Amsterdam with a number of individuals and stakeholders with the requisite skills, knowledge and leadership qualities in view of forming a Committee to help manage and advance the sport in the region.

According to GTTA President, Godfrey Munroe, Berbice is expected to play a key role in the advancement of the sport, thus the urgency to fast-track the establishment of a Committee to manage the sport.

Munroe commended the work done by the last Committee, which made a concerted effort to keep the sport alive and have tournaments played. The meeting is expected to put systems in place to hold elections for President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, General Secretary, Treasurer and two Assistant Secretaries and committee members.

One member will be on the GTTA Executive Committee. The Committee will operate as a Sub-Association with powers to organise tournaments. It is expected to be in place for two years. It will be mandated to present development plans and organise training camps for the advancement of the sport, including the training of coaches, teachers and players.

Their goals will also include promotion of players and the sport and the establishment of a calendar of activities, which includes medium to long term plans.

Establishing a website, Facebook page, newsletter etc, are all on the agenda of the new Committee. Formation of clubs, provision of training programmes for administrators among other developmental initiatives.

The GTTA is committed to lending its support to the committee for the hosting of tournament/competitions and the provision of resources (balls racquets, robots and tables), to help in the development, coordination and organisation of the sport in the region.

The establishment of the Committee in the region is eagerly anticipated, given the soon to be implemented National Athlete Development Table Tennis for Schools Programme. The programme seeks to implement table tennis in a structured manner in schools targeting children between the ages of 6-15 years old in 106 schools across Guyana.

Ten primary schools have already been earmarked to benefit from the pilot programme in East Berbice with five coming from the Corentyne District and five from the New Amsterdam/ Canje District. Coaches will be hired and paid to work with the students.

Regional centers will be established to provide an avenue for after school programmes. Among the persons invited to the meeting were Army Officer, Ronny Joseph, Floyd Conway, Levi Nedd of the Guysuco Training Center, Seon Bristol of the Guyana Teachers Union, Wycliff Peters of the Guyana Teachers Union, Gibran Safaraz ITTF level 2 Coach, Dawn Murray of the University of Guyana, Journalist, Samuel Whyte, Desiree Lancaster Former National female Champion and Richard Thompson Bacchus. (Samuel Whyte)