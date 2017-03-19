Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:27 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch dragsters aim to make things difficult for locals today

Mar 19, 2017 Sports 0

Dragsters from neighbouring Dutch territory Suriname arrived in the country on Friday to participate in the season opening ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet which is being organised by the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC)

Female dragster Sharima Khan (inside) seen at the starting line in one of her races at a previous Drag Meet.

set for today, at the South Dakota Circuit.
The Surinamese shortly after arrival said they are aiming to make things real diifficult for local competitors and has even boasted about dominating today’s event which is anticipated to see a large turnout of motor racing fans.
Kaieteur Sport was unable to get the names of all the competitors who will be representing the Dutch territory, but reports indicate that they group is stacked with formidable drivers and riders, all capable of producing high clas performances.
In the category for cars, Guyana’s Sean Persaud, who is the most dominant driver right now, Anand Ramchand and the Daby brothers Rondell and Peter will have to pull out all the stops to keep the Dutch at bay according to early reports, but there is no doubt they possess the machines and courage to do so.
Female driver Sharima Khan has always been a hit with the fans and she is expected to take to the starting line as well.
In the Superbike division, the Surinamese will be represented as well and it will be interesting to see how they fare against the most dominant Superbike dragster in Mark Menezes.
The Porta Tree Timing System, which is equipped with specialised starting lights that allow quarter mile speeds to be recorded, will be used during the day’s races.
Races commence at 12:00 hrs and admission for adults is $1000 and children $500.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Fudadin’s come-back fifty gives Jaguars lead

Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Fudadin’s come-back...

Mar 19, 2017

Reifer (50), Bishoo (39) contribute with bat By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel & Vnet Communications Back in First-Class cricket for the first time this...
Read More
GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch dragsters aim to make things difficult for locals today

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch...

Mar 19, 2017

Joseph out with keen injury

Joseph out with keen injury

Mar 19, 2017

Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on March 24

Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on...

Mar 19, 2017

Higher level of competition expected at CS&J tourney –Ninvalle

Higher level of competition expected at CS&J...

Mar 19, 2017

GCA Carib Beer first division T20…GCC, DCC, Police, MSC record victories

GCA Carib Beer first division T20…GCC, DCC,...

Mar 19, 2017

WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

WBCA congratulates Joseph on CPL pick

Mar 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch