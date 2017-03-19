GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet…Dutch dragsters aim to make things difficult for locals today

Dragsters from neighbouring Dutch territory Suriname arrived in the country on Friday to participate in the season opening ‘Reaction’ Drag Meet which is being organised by the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC)

set for today, at the South Dakota Circuit.

The Surinamese shortly after arrival said they are aiming to make things real diifficult for local competitors and has even boasted about dominating today’s event which is anticipated to see a large turnout of motor racing fans.

Kaieteur Sport was unable to get the names of all the competitors who will be representing the Dutch territory, but reports indicate that they group is stacked with formidable drivers and riders, all capable of producing high clas performances.

In the category for cars, Guyana’s Sean Persaud, who is the most dominant driver right now, Anand Ramchand and the Daby brothers Rondell and Peter will have to pull out all the stops to keep the Dutch at bay according to early reports, but there is no doubt they possess the machines and courage to do so.

Female driver Sharima Khan has always been a hit with the fans and she is expected to take to the starting line as well.

In the Superbike division, the Surinamese will be represented as well and it will be interesting to see how they fare against the most dominant Superbike dragster in Mark Menezes.

The Porta Tree Timing System, which is equipped with specialised starting lights that allow quarter mile speeds to be recorded, will be used during the day’s races.

Races commence at 12:00 hrs and admission for adults is $1000 and children $500.