Gittens and Beharry Birthday Dominos on today @ Girls Guide Pavilion

Over two hundred thousand dollars will be up for the taking at today’s Gittens and Beharry

one-day birthday domino competition set for the Girl’s Guide Pavilion, Brickdam.

According to Gittens, 18 invited teams will be battling in a two-round aggregate format with the final being three rounds. The team emerging as the winner will walk away with $110,000 along with a trophy with second place attracting $60,000 and trophy whilst 3rd and 4th place are tagged at $30,000 and $10,000 along with trophies.

The MVP will earn $5,000 with the entrance fee being $12,000 per team. Gittens noted that the prizes are all guaranteed. Double six time is 13:00hrs.