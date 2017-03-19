GCA Carib Beer first division T20…GCC, DCC, Police, MSC record victories

By Zaheer Mohamed

Georgetown Cricket Club, Demerara Cricket Club, Police and Malteenoes Sports Club got

off their Georgetown Cricket Association Carib Beer first division T20 campaign on a positive note with victories in the opening round yesterday.

At Bourda, host GCC defeated Guyana Defence Force by seven wickets. GDF were bowled out for 93 in 19.4 overs, batting first. After the loss of two early wickets, Leon Andrews and Terry Fraser added 30 for the third wicket before Fraser retired hurt on 15. Andrews eventually top scored with 30, while Jeremiah Harris and Dexter Solomon made 13 and 12 respectively. Robin Bacchus claimed 3-23 and Anthony Adams 2-9.

GCC lost Bacchus (09) and Timothy Mc Almont (13) to be reduced to 28-2 before Martin Pestano Belle and Ronaldo Ali Mohamed put on 39 for the third wicket to steady the chase. Belle was dismissed for 32 (2×4), while Mohamed remained unbeaten on 25 and Joshua Wade 10; GCC finished on 94-3 in 19 overs. Damieon Waldron had 2-15.

At DCC, the home team thumped University of Guyana by 142 runs. Led by an attacking 60 from Christopher Barnwell, DCC posted 255-6, taking first strike. Barnwell who faced 23 balls slammed four fours and a similar number of sixes, shared in useful partnerships with Brian Sattaur and Sherfene Rutherford. Rutherford hit one four and five maximums in scoring 48 off 23 balls while Sattaur made 40. Kemol Savory chipped in with 37 off 13 balls (2×4,4×6), while Paul Wintz made 30 (2×4,3×6) off 10 balls. Linden Austin took 2-36 and Ray Newton 2-57.

UG were restricted to 113-9 in reply. Darnell Douglas scored 31 before he was lbw to pacer Trevon Garraway, while Royston Alkins made 10 as Cohen Ismond grabbed 3-25, Garraway 2-33 and Steven Sankar 2-27.

At Malteenoes SC, the host overcame Gandhi Youth Organisation by 31 runs. Kandasammy Surujnarine hit six fours and two sixes in scoring 50 off 34 balls at the top of the order, while Steven Jacobs stroked 41 ( 1×4,2×6) from 24 balls and Stephen Browne 33 as MSC scored 155-4, batting first. Darshan Persaud and Prakash Chowtie had two wickets each.

GYO were limited to 124-9 in response. Irfaan Alli hit four sixes in 33, while Keshan Singh made 26 (3×6). The pair added 66 for the last wicket after they were reduced to 66-9 as Jacobs captured 2-28.

At Eve Leary, Police beat GNIC SC by six runs. Police scored 181-6, taking first strike. Kelvin Leitch struck 68 not out off 36 balls with three fours and five sixes, while Mark Robhe made 39 and Sherwin McPherson 20. Ryan Shun and Jermaine Grosvenor picked up two wickets each.

In reply, GNIC SC were restricted to 36-2 before Shun and Quincy Ovid Richardson stabilised the chase with a third wicket stand of 81. Shun clobbered three fours and seven sixes in a top score of 80 while Richardson hit five fours and two sixes in an even half century as GNIC SC reached 175-6. Jason Heyliger snared 3-9 and Raun Johnson 3-15.