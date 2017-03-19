Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on March 24

The Foreign Affairs ministry will be hosting a public and private sector dominoes competition on March 24 at the Ministry of Agriculture canteen starting at 16:00hrs.

At stake are trophies, medals and cash incentives for the winning and runner up teams as well as the MVP.

On March 26 the entity will be staging at 6 overs knockout Tapeball competition at Durban Park in which teams will compete for trophies and cash invectives.

Entries close on March 22 at 16:30 hrs at the ministry or with James Lewis.