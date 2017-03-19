Foreign Affairs ministry to host dominoes on March 24

Latest update March 19th, 2017 12:30 AM
The Foreign Affairs ministry will be hosting a public and private sector dominoes competition on March 24 at the Ministry of Agriculture canteen starting at 16:00hrs.
At stake are trophies, medals and cash incentives for the winning and runner up teams as well as the MVP.
On March 26 the entity will be staging at 6 overs knockout Tapeball competition at Durban Park in which teams will compete for trophies and cash invectives.
Entries close on March 22 at 16:30 hrs at the ministry or with James Lewis.
Mar 19, 2017Reifer (50), Bishoo (39) contribute with bat By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel & Vnet Communications Back in First-Class cricket for the first time this...
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
Mar 19, 2017
During the anti-parking meter protest on March 9, (Dr. David Hinds missed being clamped by seconds last Friday, as we... more
The decision of the Ministry of Communities to issue an order suspending the parking meters bylaws offers an opportunity... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A Commonwealth Free Trade Area (FTA) would go down in India “like a lead balloon”. That’s... more