Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Fudadin’s come-back fifty gives Jaguars lead

Reifer (50), Bishoo (39) contribute with bat

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Back in First-Class cricket for the first time this season Assad Fudadin anchored the Jaguars innings with a responsible 57 and shared in a valuable 89 -run third-wicket stand with night watchman Devendra Bishoo who batted for just over three hours for his 39 to see Guyana Jaguars to 246 – 8 from 100 overs at the close of day two of their seventh round Digicel Regional Four-Day match against host T&T’ Red Force yesterday at the Queens’ Park Oval.

The Guyanese Franchise are 44 runs ahead of the Red Force’s 202 and it was a day of slow scoring as Fudadin, reached the boundary eight times and faced 136 balls in a well calculated innings, while Bishoo played like a number three batsman and stroked the ball fluently in his 136-ball knock which included four boundaries.

The pair joined forces in the second over of the day when Test opener Rajendra Chandrika, back in the side due to absence of the Chanderpauls, again fell cheaply.

Vishaul Singh, who faced 64 balls in 22 with two boundaries and 25-year-old Raymon Reifer who has an unbeaten 50 from 126 balls with six fours, steadied the ship with a 47-run partnership after Skipper Leon Johnson (7) endured another failure with the score on 149-5.

Bryan Charles, the 21-year-old off-spinner bowled 31 overs in only his fourth match at this level and so far has 3-70, while Guyanese born pacer Marlon Richards took 3-34 from 20 overs as the Red Force spent the entire day fielding in sweltering heat. With Reifer is Romero Shepherd on one.

The day began in brilliant sunshine with the Jaguars on 38-1 and Chandrika moved from his overnight 12 to 16 with a controlled sweep off Charles but was soon removed by Richards for 17 at 47-2.

Bishoo got going with a fluent cover drive for four off Charles, while Fudadin lofted Charles over mid-off for four before playing an even better straight drive to race to eight from two shots.

But Charles, with 4-79 against the Windwards in Grenada in the last round, soon settled into a nice grove and bowling in Tandem with Richards kept the batsmen in shackles.

Charles beat Fudadin a few times outside off stump but the left-handed Fudadin battled through the tough period as he and Bishoo, whose highest Test score is 45 and best at First-Class level is 47, were engaged in a battle of attrition on a track which offered a lot more turn on day two.

Bishoo on-drove left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for four to bring up the 50 in the 32nd over, while he broke free by dancing into Imran Khan, who had a five-wicket haul in the last round, and dumped him back over his head for four to move into the 40s.

Bishoo stroked pacer Anderson Phillip past mid-off for four and then give himself room and smashed him to the cover boundary off the back foot two balls later. Four minutes to the interval, Fudadin lofted Jason Mohamed’s off-spin just short of the man running from long-off and by Lunch the Jaguars were 121-2 from 42 overs.

Fudadin, who replaced the injured Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the side, was unbeaten on 42, Bishoo was on 38, and their third wicket stand on 74.

After the interval, a small gathering watched as Fudadin hit Charles for four before tucking him to mid wicket for a single to post his 21st First-Class fifty from 128 balls with eight fours. Fudadin was soon caught and bowled by Charles at 136-3 to end the partnership 28 minutes after Lunch.

Bishoo finally edged Richards to the Keeper after facing 129 balls, batting just over three hours for his level headed 39 to leave the Jaguars on 144-4.

Although he scored the most runs last season, Johnson has not fired in this format for the year and after falling cheaply twice in Jamaica the West Indies left-hander took his aggregate to

250 from 11 innings when he reached seven but then drove loosely at one that left him from Richards and seemed a bit unlucky to be given caught behind for seven at 149-5.

Reifer opened his account with a glorious cover drive and he and the diminutive Singh, who played the supporting role, took their team to 168-5 by Tea with Reifer on 17 and Singh on seven.

After Tea, Reifer stroked Khan magnificently past his ankles like a bullet and the pair batted sensibly before Singh was removed by Khary Pierre at 196-6 before Anthony Bramble was trapped LBW for a duck five runs later by the hard working Charles.

Reifer and Permaul, the only Guyanese in the West Indies t20 squad to face Pakistan, saw the Jaguars to a lead before Reifer smashed Charles off the back foot for four to show why he is regarded by many as Guyana’s best all-rounder.

With the Jaguars three runs from a bonus point, Permaul (24) was LBW to Richards, while Reifer reached his 10th First-Class fifty from 126 balls with six fours when he stroked Richards to deep cover for one in the last over of the day.