All set for GAPF fundraising Bench Press Comp. at Fitness Revolution Gym today

Mar 19, 2017

With the aim of assisting itself in the area of garnering funds, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) will today host a novelty fund raising Bench Press Competition at the brand new Fitness Revolution Gym,

Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney bench pressing.

located opposite GWI at LBI, East Coast Demerara.
Public Relations Officer/Organising Secretary of the federation, Dr. Osmond Mack related that today’s fund raiser will also see the federation selling bar-b-que and this has been made possible with a generous donation of chicken from Bounty Farm Ltd. through Manager, Keith Fernandes.
Mack is calling on all fans, lovers and supporters of the sport to come out today to participate or cheer on their favourite competitor.
Bar-b-que would be on sale from 13:00 to 17:00hrs while registration for the novelty bench press competition will begin at 11:00hrs and last until 12:30hrs with action pressing off at 13:00hrs.
Competition would be open, no weight class with the winners being declared using the Wilks Coefficient or Wilks Points. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place competitors in both male and female categories.
The following are the Relaxed Rules competitors would be governed by:
1. Only the Start and Rack command will be given
2. Head, shoulders, Buttocks must be on the bench and Feet Flat on the floor
3. Lifter will be allowed to bounce the weight off the Chest
4. No Supportive gear will be allowed, i.e slingshots, bench shirts, elbow sleeves
5. Wrist wraps are allowed
6. NO Suicide Grip will be allowed, Thumbs must be wrapped around the bar
Other sponsors on board are Fitness Express, Mr. Jetto of Wild Caught Fishery Depot and Buddy’s Gym.

