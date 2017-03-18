Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:20 AM

WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE SHINES IN FIFA’S GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT

Mar 18, 2017 Sports 0

Georgetown: World governing body of football FIFA has promoted the inaugural edition of Guyana’s National Women’s Development League on its internationally popular social media platforms, putting women’s football

Female football action in Guyana

in Guyana on the global stage.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Facebook page and its Women’s World Cup Twitter account carried a gallery of images and information from last weekend’s finals, involving the Guyana
Defence Force, Paiwomak Warriors, St. Ignatius and Fruta Conquerors.
“This league has been a big step forward for the development of women’s football in Guyana, and it is a huge boost for all the players, coaches, referees, clubs and Guyana’s football to see this level of support and encouragement from FIFA,” said Guyana Football Federation President
Wayne Forde.
“We can’t wait for the start of next season to build on this solid foundation as work together to take women’s football to the next level.”
The National Women’s Development League concluded on Sunday 12th March at the Guyana
Defence Force ground in Georgetown with the GDF emerging victorious after a nail-biting 2-1 win over Region Nine’s Paiwomak Warriors. Another team from the Rupununi – St. Ignatius – came in third with a 3-1 win over Georgetown’s Fruta Conquerors.
Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Patron for Women’s Football
Valerie Garrido-Lowe was on hand to present the trophies with GFF President Forde on Sunday at the GDF.
The league, supported by FIFA and played in an innovative 7-a-side, 50-minute format, is part of the GFF’s plans to develop women’s football across the whole of Guyana, paving the way for a full-format, national women’s league in the future.
Football fans can find and share the images online at facebook.com/fifawomensworldcup or via
the FIFA Women’s World Cup Twitter account @FIFAWWC.

