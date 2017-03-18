Wales sugar workers storm out of ministers’ outreach

…over non-payment of severance benefits

By Brushell Blackman

Cane harvesters attached to the Wales Sugar Estate yesterday stormed out of a

ministers’ outreach programme at the Patentia Community Centre. The workers’ action was precipitated by the lack of clarity with regards to payment of severance benefits that were allegedly promised in December last year by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

Addressing a boisterous gathering, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan explained that the government finds itself in a difficult position, since the funds needed to pay the severance to some 317 cane harvesters is a burdensome $375M.

Ramjattan said that at the moment the government has no money to offset this expense and GuySuCo is bankrupt, and they will not be able to pay that amount. Underscoring the complexity of the problem, the Public Security Minister said that in the past 22 months the government has doled out $32B to the sugar corporation, and it is no longer feasible for that entity to continue to milk the government’s coffers.

Ramjattan also explained that the government needs to await a court decision that was brought against GuySuCo by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), challenging the corporation’s stance on the reason for not paying the cane harvesters severance.

GAWU is contending that the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act states that if the sugar workers have to journey more than ten miles from their original (Wales Estate) place of employment to a new (Uitvlugt estate) location to work, the workers have the option to request severance.

During the interaction with the large group, Ramjattan explained that the Wales cane harvesters are integral to the operation at the Uitvlugt estate, and should the government go the severance route, that estate runs the risk of collapsing, because of a shortage of labour force.

This explanation did not sit well the gathering of mostly cane harvesters, who said that the Uitvlugt estate labour issue is not their concern, and they should be paid what is rightfully theirs.

The farmers explained that in December last year they were given all assurances, by James Sukhoo, Industrial Relations Officer of Wales estate, that the severance will be paid. One farmer said “Mr. Sukhoo call we here (Patentia Community Centre) and tell we that we gun get this money”. The irate farmer said that their identification cards were photocopied on that day in preparation for the payment.

One farmer who addressed the gathering was almost in tears as he pleaded with Ramjattan for help in sorting out the severance payment.

“Mr Minister mi heart bunning meh as I speak to you, please minister we family depending on we.”

Ramjattan for his part said he understood the frustrations the farmers are experiencing, but asked that an amicable solution be sought to bring closure to the issue, and that government is obligated to await the outcome of the court matter brought by their (workers) union (GAWU) against GuySuCo.

It was at this juncture that the farmers stormed out of the meeting and stood across the road from the community centre and proceeded to picket outside the venue. The cane harvesters are contending that other designations of staff at Wales estate were offered their severance, so it is only fair that they are given theirs.

The government has so far paid $339M in severance benefits to workers of the Wales sugar estate. The estate ground to a halt on December 31st last year after the decision was taken by the government to close a number estates, as GuySuCo is over its head in debts and the ruling administration said that it will no longer ‘prop up’ the troubled industry.

Yesterday’s ministers’ outreach was attended by the Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder.