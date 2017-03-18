Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UG, Giftland collaborate to launch UG-VIP Cards

Mar 18, 2017 News 0

Giftland, in collaboration with the University of Guyana (UG), yesterday unveiled a

From left: UG’s Dr. Paloma Mohamed, Mr. Roy Beepat, UG VC Professor Ivelaw Griffith and Deputy VC Dr. Barbara Reynolds

UG-VIP Card. The UG-VIP card was launched during a ceremony in the university’s Education Lecture Theatre (ELT).
In attendance were the UG Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith; Dr. Fitzgerald Yaw, Director, Office of Strategic Initiatives and Mr. Roy Beepat, Chairman of the Giftland Mall.
The UG-VIP Card is one that will offer staff and students of the university special discounts within various departments of the Giftland Mall including the Department Store, the Stationery Department, the Documentation Centre, Clothing and Shoes.
The offer will also be made available at Sportsmaxx, Giftronics, Giftland Officemax and from selected Giftland Mall Licensees.
Mr. Beepat thanked the University of Guyana for its partnership and continued business with Giftland and said that he is looking forward to being of further service to the students and staff of the institute.

More in this category

Sports

Govt. unfazed by Venezuela’s rejection of oil exploration

Govt. unfazed by Venezuela’s rejection of oil exploration

Mar 18, 2017

The Venezuelan Energy and Petroleum Commission, through a resolution, recently informed that country’s National Assembly that there should be a cessation of on-going offshore oil exploration in the...
Read More
YBG launches 12th National Schools’ Basketball Festival

YBG launches 12th National Schools’ Basketball...

Mar 17, 2017

MoE/GFF Teachers Training / Football Coaching Workshop

MoE/GFF Teachers Training / Football Coaching...

Mar 17, 2017

Ramdhani moves up the rankings in Canada

Ramdhani moves up the rankings in Canada

Mar 17, 2017

STAG Elite League – Season 2 – restarts this Sunday …

STAG Elite League – Season 2 –...

Mar 17, 2017

Caribbean champs Cumberbatch, Best dominate

Caribbean champs Cumberbatch, Best dominate

Mar 17, 2017

RFA Male and Female Champions Leagues …Gladiators topple Snatchers in both female and segments

RFA Male and Female Champions Leagues...

Mar 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch