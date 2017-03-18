UG, Giftland collaborate to launch UG-VIP Cards

Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:15 AM
Giftland, in collaboration with the University of Guyana (UG), yesterday unveiled a
UG-VIP Card. The UG-VIP card was launched during a ceremony in the university’s Education Lecture Theatre (ELT).
In attendance were the UG Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith; Dr. Fitzgerald Yaw, Director, Office of Strategic Initiatives and Mr. Roy Beepat, Chairman of the Giftland Mall.
The UG-VIP Card is one that will offer staff and students of the university special discounts within various departments of the Giftland Mall including the Department Store, the Stationery Department, the Documentation Centre, Clothing and Shoes.
The offer will also be made available at Sportsmaxx, Giftronics, Giftland Officemax and from selected Giftland Mall Licensees.
Mr. Beepat thanked the University of Guyana for its partnership and continued business with Giftland and said that he is looking forward to being of further service to the students and staff of the institute.
