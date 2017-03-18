TUC calls for probe into emergency drug contract

– says failure to act indicts Govt

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (TUC) is not satisfied that the letter of the law was followed in the recent procurement of drugs and pharmaceuticals for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

With this in mind, the TUC is calling for an immediate investigation into the authorisation given by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence to fast track a payment in the sum of $605m for ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) to supply emergency drugs for GPHC.

The Union stressed that the Minister knows full well that such authorisation is not within her remit, and as such, it casts aspersions of corruption.

The TUC is convinced that Lawrence’s action is a breach of the Tender Board process and Public Procurement Law. The Congress however did not state what specific aspect of the Tender Board process or the procurement law is being breached.

Be that as it may, the Trade Union said that it is seeking to improve the system of government, and the behaviour of some members within the government suggests disregard for the embrace of the rule of law and restoring financial accountability and prudence to government.

It said, “The establishment of the Public Procurement Commission was fought for, and whilst it is important to remember the PPP/C was recalcitrant in having it established, the coalition insisted on it.”

The Union continued, “Now a senior minister of government has arbitrarily determined that she alone, having the best interest of Guyanese at heart, will operate in breach of the law and good practices, on the pretext that there was no other way to meet the immediate demand.”

“That said, the minster failed to recognise that such concern could have been channelled to the relevant Tender Board authority for expediting ‘a national need.’ Acts of these kind if not nipped in the bud, become pervasive and threaten the welfare of the society.”

The Union articulated that this is how the PPP started and the few that came out to condemn it were told to give them a chance, which resulted in full-fledged rape of the economy and the country being ranked the most corrupt in the English-speaking Caribbean by Transparency International.

Furthermore, the body reminded that while the Government’s current shortcomings pale in comparison to those of the PPP/C, acts of ministerial impropriety and poor governance mark the beginning of what can well develop into more severe circumstances.

The Union said that the government, if serious about its image of stamping out corruption, must not appear to condone or ignore the violations in financial accountability.

“It is noted that Minister Lawrence is also Chairman of the PNC/R Georgetown District and therefore her position may be seen as significant to the party and government. However such consideration should not be allowed to override any act in violation of the laws,” the GTUC expressed.

The Union expressed in no uncertain terms that failure to act indicts the government.