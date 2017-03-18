Petra Organisation Futsal Tournament…Camp Street ‘All Stars’ dream go north against West Front Road

-Champs Bent Street beat Stevedore

Camp Street All Stars dream of duplicating their notable Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

Competition performance went north of reality after being subjected to a crushing 10-2 defeat at the hands of a visibly rejuvenated West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ unit in the final round of the knockout phase of the Petra Organisation Futsal Tournament on Thursday night, at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the second of six scheduled games, Carl Tudor and Roy Cassou were utterly devastating in attack and fired in a treble each in the one-sided demolition.

They were ably assisted by Randolph Wagner, who netted a brace, while Andre Webber and Jamal Pedro booted in one goal each.

Also looking in irrepressible form were defending champion Bent Street who hammered Stevedore Housing Scheme 6-2 thanks to goals from Colin Nelson, who fired in a double, while Konata Manning, O’kenie Fraser, Kelsey Benjamin and Sheldon Profitt added one apiece.

West Demerara Guinness champion Pouderoyen Showsttoppers were no match for Back Circle, losing 4-1, while Sophia and Tiger Bay, also recorded lop-sided wins against Alexander Village and Hustlers respectively.

In the closest encounter of the night, Albouystown squeezed past Campbellville 3-2.

The competition resumes next Tuesday with the start of the round-robin phase, at the same venue.

The top two finishers and the best two third placed teams from the respective groups will advance to the quarterfinal phase.

Winner of the tournament will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up takes home $200,000 and a trophy.

The third and fourth place finishers walk away with $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The event is slated to conclude on April 15th.

Results from the night:

Game-1

Hustlers-1 vs Tiger Bay-6

Tiger Bay Scorers

Deon Alfred-8th and 19th

Own Goal-6th and 13th

James Meredith- 25th

Keoma Gravesande-15th

Hustler Scorers

Anthony Sancho-9th

Game-2

West Front Road-Gold is Money-10 vs Camp Street All-Stars-2

West Front Road Scorers

Carl Tudor-7th, 9th and 28th

Roy Cassou-18th, 26th and 27th

Randolph Wagner-10th and 25th

Andre Webber-20th

Jamal Pedro-29th

Camp Street Scorers

Own Goal-12th

Ron Lyken-13th

Game-3

Albouystown-3 vs Campbellville-2

Albouystown Scorers

Melvorn Ross-6th

Jermin Daniels-15th

Roy Samuels-20th

Campbellville Scorers

Ozeal Small-7th

Azuma Small-11th

Game-4

Alexander Village-2 vs Sophia-4

Sophia Scorers

Akeem Jaikissoon-2nd, 8th and 29th

Desmond Cottam-30th

Alexander Scorers

Kevin Gordon-5th

Ryan October-13th

Game-5

Bent Street-6 vs Stevedore Housing Scheme-2

Bent Scorers

Colin Nelson-17th and 26th

Konata Manning-6th

O’kenie Fraser-15th

Kelsey Benjamin-23rd

Sheldon Profitt-24th

Stevedore Scorer

Shane Morris-8th

Dorwin Filter-25th

Game-6

Back Circle-4 vs Showstoppers-1

Back Circle Scorers

Sylvester Richardson-2nd

Stephan McLean-14th

Akeemo Anthony-15th

Keron Joshua-20th

Showstoppers Scorers

Dexroy Adams-13th