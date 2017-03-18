Petra Organisation Futsal Tournament…Camp Street ‘All Stars’ dream go north against West Front Road

Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:24 AM
-Champs Bent Street beat Stevedore
Camp Street All Stars dream of duplicating their notable Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’
Competition performance went north of reality after being subjected to a crushing 10-2 defeat at the hands of a visibly rejuvenated West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ unit in the final round of the knockout phase of the Petra Organisation Futsal Tournament on Thursday night, at the National Gymnasium.
Playing in the second of six scheduled games, Carl Tudor and Roy Cassou were utterly devastating in attack and fired in a treble each in the one-sided demolition.
They were ably assisted by Randolph Wagner, who netted a brace, while Andre Webber and Jamal Pedro booted in one goal each.
Also looking in irrepressible form were defending champion Bent Street who hammered Stevedore Housing Scheme 6-2 thanks to goals from Colin Nelson, who fired in a double, while Konata Manning, O’kenie Fraser, Kelsey Benjamin and Sheldon Profitt added one apiece.
West Demerara Guinness champion Pouderoyen Showsttoppers were no match for Back Circle, losing 4-1, while Sophia and Tiger Bay, also recorded lop-sided wins against Alexander Village and Hustlers respectively.
In the closest encounter of the night, Albouystown squeezed past Campbellville 3-2.
The competition resumes next Tuesday with the start of the round-robin phase, at the same venue.
The top two finishers and the best two third placed teams from the respective groups will advance to the quarterfinal phase.
Winner of the tournament will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up takes home $200,000 and a trophy.
The third and fourth place finishers walk away with $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.
The event is slated to conclude on April 15th.
Results from the night:
Game-1
Hustlers-1 vs Tiger Bay-6
Tiger Bay Scorers
Deon Alfred-8th and 19th
Own Goal-6th and 13th
James Meredith- 25th
Keoma Gravesande-15th
Hustler Scorers
Anthony Sancho-9th
Game-2
West Front Road-Gold is Money-10 vs Camp Street All-Stars-2
West Front Road Scorers
Carl Tudor-7th, 9th and 28th
Roy Cassou-18th, 26th and 27th
Randolph Wagner-10th and 25th
Andre Webber-20th
Jamal Pedro-29th
Camp Street Scorers
Own Goal-12th
Ron Lyken-13th
Game-3
Albouystown-3 vs Campbellville-2
Albouystown Scorers
Melvorn Ross-6th
Jermin Daniels-15th
Roy Samuels-20th
Campbellville Scorers
Ozeal Small-7th
Azuma Small-11th
Game-4
Alexander Village-2 vs Sophia-4
Sophia Scorers
Akeem Jaikissoon-2nd, 8th and 29th
Desmond Cottam-30th
Alexander Scorers
Kevin Gordon-5th
Ryan October-13th
Game-5
Bent Street-6 vs Stevedore Housing Scheme-2
Bent Scorers
Colin Nelson-17th and 26th
Konata Manning-6th
O’kenie Fraser-15th
Kelsey Benjamin-23rd
Sheldon Profitt-24th
Stevedore Scorer
Shane Morris-8th
Dorwin Filter-25th
Game-6
Back Circle-4 vs Showstoppers-1
Back Circle Scorers
Sylvester Richardson-2nd
Stephan McLean-14th
Akeemo Anthony-15th
Keron Joshua-20th
Showstoppers Scorers
Dexroy Adams-13th
