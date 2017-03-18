Perjury lands porter in remand

… after Sara Johanna man freed on murder charge

Dameon Ramgulan, a witness in the murder trial of Antonio Jaisingh, who was freed last January for murder, was yesterday charged with perjury.

Ramgulan, 23, a porter, of Sara Johanna, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 24, at Georgetown, he committed willful and corrupt perjury in order to procure the conviction of Jaisingh, for the offence of murder.

The defendant was remanded to prison until March 24 by City Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The facts of the prosecution, led by Police Inspector Bharat Mangru, stated that the defendant was a witness in the preliminary inquiry (PI) held into the offence at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

At the conclusion of the PI, Jaisingh was committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown, where Ramgulan was again called to testify.

The prosecution is contending that during the High Court trial, the defendant recanted the testimony he gave at the PI. During testimony at the trial, Ramgulan told the court that he had lied and that he was beaten by police to narrate that story.

After spending seven years on remand, Jaisingh walked free after being found not guilty by a jury for killing Randy Joseph between November 26 and 27, 2010 at Sara Johanna, East Bank Demerara. The not guilty verdict was handed down on January 30.

Jaisingh and the now dead man were reportedly involved in a heated argument at a bar in the area. Joseph was fatally stabbed, allegedly by Jaisingh. During the trial, Ramgulan who was an eyewitness in the matter recanted his initial story that he had seen Jaisingh shove Joseph who fell onto the ground and that there was blood under him. But he then told the courtroom of Justice Navindra Singh that he had previously lied. Ramgulan had been under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Prosecutor Mangru opposed bail for Ramgulan. The prosecutor pointed out that the defendant, who was released on station bail pending investigations, failed to report to the police station even though he was instructed to.