Orealla receives volleyball donation from former Physical Education Specialist

Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:20 AM
During a recent visit to Orealla on behalf of the G.A.I.L Foundation to install
Playfield Equipment at the Orealla Nursery School, former Physical Education specialist attached to the Allied Arts Unit of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Arnold Sukhraj, presented two volleyballs to representatives of clubs in the area.
In brief remarks before handing over the 2Wilson Soft Touch Volleyballs, Mr. Sukhraj said the former DoS is aware of the great strides being made by players in Orealla with the assistance of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) and thought it best to contribute in his own small way because he is still concerned about sport development in the country.
The balls were received by Ms Rachel McIntosh of the Force 11 Volleyball Club and Ms. Sherifan Moore of the Reggae Volleyball Club. Both players expressed their gratitude for the gift and promised to make good use of same in their daily practice sessions.
Orealla is an Amerindian Village located fifty six (56) miles, on the left bank of the Corentyne River. (Samuel Whyte)
