Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Orealla receives volleyball donation from former Physical Education Specialist

Mar 18, 2017 Sports 0

During a recent visit to Orealla on behalf of the G.A.I.L Foundation to install

Rachel McIntosh and Sherifan Moore receiving the balls from Arnold Sukhraj.

Playfield Equipment at the Orealla Nursery School, former Physical Education specialist attached to the Allied Arts Unit of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Arnold Sukhraj, presented two volleyballs to representatives of clubs in the area.
In brief remarks before handing over the 2Wilson Soft Touch Volleyballs, Mr. Sukhraj said the former DoS is aware of the great strides being made by players in Orealla with the assistance of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) and thought it best to contribute in his own small way because he is still concerned about sport development in the country.
The balls were received by Ms Rachel McIntosh of the Force 11 Volleyball Club and Ms. Sherifan Moore of the Reggae Volleyball Club. Both players expressed their gratitude for the gift and promised to make good use of same in their daily practice sessions.
Orealla is an Amerindian Village located fifty six (56) miles, on the left bank of the Corentyne River. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor…SOMWARU RESPONDS TO MORTIMER GEORGE

Letter to the Sports Editor…SOMWARU RESPONDS TO MORTIMER GEORGE

Mar 18, 2017

Dear Editor, Allow me to respond to the two articles written by Mr. Mortimer George which were published on February 28th, 2017 in the Kaieteur News, Stabroek and Guyana Chronicle, and then in...
Read More
DDL sponsors 45th Kennard’s Phagwah Horse Race Meet

DDL sponsors 45th Kennard’s Phagwah Horse Race...

Mar 18, 2017

Orealla receives volleyball donation from former Physical Education Specialist

Orealla receives volleyball donation from former...

Mar 18, 2017

FIRST QUARTERLY REFEREES FITNESS TEST ON THIS SATURDAY

FIRST QUARTERLY REFEREES FITNESS TEST ON THIS...

Mar 18, 2017

Cyclists to battle from Ocean View to Mahaicony and back in GCF 2nd Points Race

Cyclists to battle from Ocean View to Mahaicony...

Mar 18, 2017

Boxers ready to war as GBBC stage ‘Locked and Loaded’ fistic affair

Boxers ready to war as GBBC stage ‘Locked and...

Mar 18, 2017

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ International Drag Meet…Guyana vs. Suriname rivalry resumes in just over 24 hours

GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ International Drag...

Mar 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch