Natural Resources Ministry gets green light for oil consultancy dept.

Guyana is set to benefit from a new department within the Ministry of Natural Resources. This branch is being established for consultancy purposes, said Minister of State Joseph Harmon at yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing.

Harmon said that the Ministry will be taking on a team of petroleum consultants to guide the development of Guyana’s emerging oil and gas industry. The team will support and guide the government in the review and implementation of the field development plan for the oil discovery by ExxonMobil.

Last week, the government appointed an advisor to the president on petroleum.

Harmon said that the advisor, Dr Jan Mangal, is of Guyanese descent and has a wealth of experience in the marine and oil and gas industries. Dr Mangal holds a Doctorate in offshore and geotechnical engineering from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Edinburgh.

“Dr Mangal, in addition to assisting with the development of Guyana’s hydrocarbon regulatory framework, will advise the government in matters relating to ExxonMobil and its partners in Guyana as they pursue development of the Liza discovery,” Minister Harmon said.

The oil that was discovered in the Liza field, in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, is said to be equivalent to between 0.8 to 1.4 billion barrels of oil. The field development plan is a blueprint for maximizing the recovery of the petroleum resources whilst ensuring sustainable development and responsible management.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has enlisted the assistance of several international agencies and countries to help in the development of the oil and gas industry. When contacted yesterday afternoon, Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman told Kaieteur News that the first task of the new department in his Ministry will be to render advice on Exxon’s developmental plan which was submitted last December. In essence, the team is to make sure that Guyana is getting a good deal. Trotman explained that Exxon will not be granted production licence until the developmental plan has been approved.

ExxonMobil is expected to begin production of oil by 2020.