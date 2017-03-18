Moruca farmer hacked to death

Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
-suspect in custody
The mutilated body of a 52-year-old man was found on the trail to his farm yesterday morning in the Moruca Sub-district, Region One (Barima/Waini).
The deceased has been identified as Ganga Persaud Changa of Santa Rosa Village, North-West District.
According to the Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Boodram, the incident occurred sometime around 9am, and the suspect has been taken into custody.
The suspect, according to another source, has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Koko Island, North West District.
According to reports, Changa was heading to his farm at Koko Island, when he was approached by the suspect who was armed with a cutlass.
The man reportedly began assaulting the Persaud who was dealt multiple chops about his body. His left hand and both feet were severed, reports have indicated. He also received wounds to the neck and back.
The alleged assailant was found sometime later and a cutlass with bloodstains was recovered.
Commander Boodram told this publication that investigators are yet to narrow down what would have led to the attack and subsequent death of the farmer.
Boodram asserted that the suspect is believed to be of unsound mind. However, there was no way to immediately verify this claim.
“We will have to await maybe a certificate to confirm whether or not this is true,” Boodram explained.
Meanwhile, Persaud’s body is at the Kumaka District Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.
Mar 18, 2017By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel & Vnet Communications Led by Isaiah Rajah (41) and a 71-run stand between Imran Khan (36) and Yannic Cariah (33), Trinidad...
Mar 18, 2017
Mar 18, 2017
Mar 18, 2017
Mar 18, 2017
Mar 18, 2017
Mar 18, 2017
I sincerely believed that over a long period of time, Christopher Ram was a leading member of the WPA. All the information... more
The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is reminding its members that in order to access concessions... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), operated by many countries in the world, Sir Ronald... more