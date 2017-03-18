Moruca farmer hacked to death

-suspect in custody

The mutilated body of a 52-year-old man was found on the trail to his farm yesterday morning in the Moruca Sub-district, Region One (Barima/Waini).

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Persaud Changa of Santa Rosa Village, North-West District.

According to the Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Boodram, the incident occurred sometime around 9am, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect, according to another source, has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Koko Island, North West District.

According to reports, Changa was heading to his farm at Koko Island, when he was approached by the suspect who was armed with a cutlass.

The man reportedly began assaulting the Persaud who was dealt multiple chops about his body. His left hand and both feet were severed, reports have indicated. He also received wounds to the neck and back.

The alleged assailant was found sometime later and a cutlass with bloodstains was recovered.

Commander Boodram told this publication that investigators are yet to narrow down what would have led to the attack and subsequent death of the farmer.

Boodram asserted that the suspect is believed to be of unsound mind. However, there was no way to immediately verify this claim.

“We will have to await maybe a certificate to confirm whether or not this is true,” Boodram explained.

Meanwhile, Persaud’s body is at the Kumaka District Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.