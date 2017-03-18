Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:20 AM

MAYOR OF LINDEN APPOINTED PATRON OF MARTINIQUE CLASH

Mar 18, 2017

Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation has appointed Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland as the official patron of the upcoming international friendly match between Guyana and Martinique on Tuesday, 28th March in Linden.
The clash between the Golden Jaguars and a powerful Martinique side warming up for

GFF President Wayne Forde (left) presents the federation crest to Mayor Carwyn Holland in recognition of him being appointed Patron for the impending clash in the presence of other officials.

its fifth appearance at the CONCACAF Gold Cup marks the return of international football to Linden after a six-year hiatus.
GFF President Wayne Forde made the patronage announcement during a preparatory inspection visit to Linden on Friday.
“Mayor Carwyn Holland, on behalf of the Guyana Football Federation Executive Committee, you are now the official patron of the international friendly – Guyana versus Martinique,” GFF President Forde said following a meeting with Mayor Holland. “Congratulations to the Linden community. This is an exciting opportunity for Linden to show itself a worthy recipient of such an important friendly match.”
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 28th March at the McKenzie Sports Club Ground, with tickets priced 1500 GYD. The GFF is encouraging all fans to wear yellow to show their support for the Golden Jaguars.
“We want to thank you on behalf of the people of Linden – the home of football in Guyana – and
I can assure the people will be coming out in full numbers and we will be looking forward to wearing our yellow,” Mayor Holland said. “It should be a great day for all of Linden and a great day for football in Guyana.”
The GFF delegation, including Executive Committee member Keith Ojeer, Technical Director
Ian Greenwood, Competitions Director Ian Alves and Marketing and Sponsorship Director Dario
Mcklmon, also met representatives of the McKenzie Sports Club to discuss logistical planning for the clash.

