LONGING TO RETURN, BUT…

Many Guyanese abroad have in recent times expressed serious intentions of returning home. Their reasons for wanting to do so vary – the majority of them admit to struggling to make ends meet in their adoptive environs. However, they have not been able to make any such move due to a lack of employment opportunities here. This is unfortunate, because Guyana needs all the skills that it can get.

Qualified engineers, architects, doctors, nurses, teachers, management personnel and tradesmen and women are among those longing to return to help develop the country. However, they are worried about the crime rate and substandard healthcare.

While this is happening, it is very painful to see so many young graduates from the University of Guyana leave our shores for the Caribbean, North America and Europe. It is even more difficult to believe that most of our young graduates see no future here. But it could be much different if they are gainfully employed.

It is not so difficult for the authorities to create such opportunities. Allowing our young graduates to leave the country at this juncture of its development could have serious consequences for economic, social and human advancement.

We have fertile land, a near perfect climate, enough food to feed ourselves and the people of the Caribbean, numerous rivers, lakes and waterways for the development of hydro-power, and the personnel to execute the tasks necessary to develop the country. Our mountains, caves, trails, tropical forests, wild animals and different species of birds can transform Guyana into world class tourist destination. Not to mention that Guyana has an abundance of natural resources and minerals and the recent discovery of large quantities of first grade crude oil in Essequibo by the US oil company, ExxonMobil could make it a very prosperous country.

However, we must transform the water and electrical distribution systems so that there can be a reliable uninterrupted source of water and electricity to supply all the people across the country. But the most important component that is missing is the political will to curb crime, jump start the economy and create jobs. It must be done if we as a people are serious about developing the country and providing a better life for all as promised during the election campaign.

The authorities must offer attractive remuneration and opportunities to the best and brightest at home and in the diaspora to return to help rebuild the bridges, construct a new network of eco-friendly access roads to the various regions of the country, restore the deteriorating infrastructure and improve the health care, education and social service systems. This is urgently needed to develop the country, reduce poverty and meet the socio-economic needs of the people and move Guyana into the 21st century.

We reiterate that it is up to the government and the private sector to provide the opportunities so that our young graduates could remain at home, and to encourage Guyanese nationals in the Diaspora who are longing to return to their beloved country.

As a nation, we should no longer sit idle by and allow the rest of the world to utilize the talents and skills of our best and brightest. We can and must afford them the opportunity to work and to build their dreams at home. Our leaders simply have to develop the political will to start the process if they are truly serious about keeping our valued citizens at home, develop Guyana and improve the well-being of all. Indeed, many in the Diaspora are longing to return home. We should not allow this opportunity to slip away.