Lethem cop charged for sexually assaulting female doctors

Osbert Paul, a corporal in the Guyana Police Force, who is attached to the Lethem Station, was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Paul was ordered to pay a total of $100,000 bail on two counts of sexual assault.
It is alleged that Paul sexually assaulted two physicians who are attached to the Lethem Hospital.
He will make his next appearance in the Lethem Magistrates’ Court.

