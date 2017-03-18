Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:20 AM

Jammers tackle Warriors in Anamayah Basketball final

Rose Hall Town Jammers of Rose Hall Corentyne booked their place in the final of the Annual Anamayah Basketball Competition for teams in Berbice when they gained a walk over from Hopetown Steelers of West Berbice who failed to show up for their crucial semifinal encounter.
The Jammers are now expected to take on the New Amsterdam Warriors in what is expected to be a keen contest in the final at a date to be announced.
The Warriors had destroyed the Fyrish Black Sharks in the first semifinal encounter to advance to the final.
The tournament, which is sponsored by the Anamayah Memorial Hospital and Law Firm, has been organised by Vibert Garett. (Samuel Whyte)

