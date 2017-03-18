Govt. behave like a sweet man and he wife

De government like dem li’l children who got nuff toys and don’t even look at dem till another child pick up one. Dem have big people like that. Some woman got clothes and shoes hang up and not using till somebody ask dem to borrow.

Then dem have men who got dem wife at home but dem does hardly pay she any mind. But let another man just look and all of a sudden this husband want to kill. He is de same man who got all dem outside lady, but let any person try to get he wife.

Dem boys seh that is wha happen wid de government and de city council. De government got some roads that dem decide to keep fuh demself. De council got some roads that dem can’t repair. Ever since Jagdeo was president dem use to lef de road and Jagdeo had to fix it, because when he friends come dem woulda have to drive pun good road. If de road got big holes is de visitor gun shame and Jagdeo gun shame.

That is why when Soulja Bai come into power, he start to repair almost all dem road in Georgetown. De thing get to de stage wheh de council just use to sit back and lef everything to de government. Then de parking meter people come and de council decide to tek back de road that it was ignoring all de time.

De government actually own some of dem road, but like de husband who got nuff woman, it never pay attention to who use some of dem and even claim dem. De parking meter deal change all of that.

De foreign people come and put up meter all over de place, till Soulja Bai tell dem to move dem. Dem refuse to move de meter. There and then Soulja Bai bring out he baby bulldog and mark off all de government road.

Is now de city council suddenly know that it ain’t really got much control. And besides, de road repairs gun done and dem boys know that when that over, is done de parking meter done. People can’t park properly when a road bruck up.

Talk half and watch de government tek back all it roads from de council.