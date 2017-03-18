GMR&SC ‘Reaction’ International Drag Meet…Guyana vs. Suriname rivalry resumes in just over 24 hours

In just over twenty-four hours, the long-awaited clash between Guyana and Suriname will take place when the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) ‘Reaction’ International Drag Meet, at the South Dakota Circuit.

The two countries have a long standing battle in drag racing, many of which have seen a number of exciting duels among some of the best dragsters from the neighbouring territories.

Guyana will be represented by a strong contingent headed by reigning champion Sean Persaud in his Toyota Caldina which destroyed all opposition at the season ending Meet in October last year.

However, he will not be alone in his quest to ensure that Guyana defends home turf against the anticipated strong contingent from Suriname.

Expected to provide adequate support for Persaud are Anand Ramchand, Peter Daby in their Mitsubishi Evo and Mazda RX7 machines respectively, while the confirmation of Rondell Daby’s Toyota Supra is always a welcomed feature.

The Toyota Supra is one of the most feared machines to take to the starting line in local Drag racing and providing that it is confirmed for tomorrow’s impending showdown it is anticipated that the Circuit will buzzing with excitement as fans will be eager to witness the confrontation between Daby, Persaud and whoever the Dutch send to represent them.

Word from within the racing fraternity is corroborating that all the categories are heavily subscribed and a lot of thrilling battles are in store for fans.

Then there is the promise of existing records being shattered in the process and this pledge by competitors is sure to guarantee a large turnout.

Among the categories to be contested are the F Class – 14 Seconds Bracket, E Class – 13 Seconds Bracket, D Class – 12 Seconds Bracket, C Class – 11 Seconds Bracket, B Class – 10 Seconds Bracket, A Class – 9 Seconds Bracket and the 8 Seconds Bracket.

The Porta Tree Timing device with specialised starting lights will be operational throughout the day.

Starting time is 12:00 hrs and admission is adults $1000, children $500.

Meanwhile, the Circuit will be closed to vehicular traffic from 06:00hrs-18:00hrs today and tomorrow to facilitate the staging of the Meet.