Firefighters arrested after raiding home of former colleague

– While putting out blaze
Four firefighters were arrested on Thursday after they reportedly raided the home of one of their former colleagues while putting out a blaze at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, around 01:30 hrs.
According to information received, two fire tenders—one from Central and another from West Ruimveldt—responded to a fire at the home of former fireman, Vibert Nurse, and in the process of putting out the blaze, removed a number of items from the property.
Some of the stolen items include a flat screen television, a quantity of alcohol and a power drill among other items.
When the items were discovered missing, Nurse immediately searched the fire tenders and discovered them in the fire truck that responded from West Ruimveldt. The matter was reported to the Guyana Fire Service and it was subsequently handed over to the Guyana Police Force.
A police source explained that Nurse was at a birthday party when he found out that there was a fire at his home. When he returned home, the blaze was already put out by firemen who were still at the scene.
Reports are that the victim went into his home and discovered that items were missing from the part of the property that was not affected by the blaze. He immediately searched both fire tenders and discovered the items in one.
Once found guilty, the men will be charged and placed before the court. They will also be charged departmentally by the Guyana Fire Service.
“If you can do that to one of your own, what would you do to normal citizens. Firefighters are supposed to be caring. They are supposed to be the responder of people in need and if you are going to add to a person distress, then it doesn’t make sense having you,” a firefighter pointed out.

