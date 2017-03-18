Latest update March 18th, 2017 12:15 AM

Driver gets 4 years over 2015 New Year’s fatal accident

Mar 18, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

A 36-year-old man will be spending the next four years in jail after he was convicted yesterday on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

JAILED: Roger Bess

Roger Bess, a maintenance worker, of 164 Cummings Street, Bourda, Georgetown, was found guilty of driving motorcar PNN 7977 in a manner dangerous to the public on January 1, 2015, thereby causing the death of George Baker.
Based on reports Baker, Brian Devine and Anayasa Thorne, were standing at a stall on Cemetery Road, when the motor car ploughed into them.
During her ruling, Magistrate Fabayo Azore told the court that she was convinced that Bess drove in a dangerous manner on the day in question which resulted in Baker’s death.
The Magistrate said that a post mortem report revealed that the injuries Baker received resulted in his death.
In his defence, Bess had told the court that he was driving between 20-25 kilometres per hour. However, the Magistrate pointed out that she disbelieved the story narrated by him since it was intended to deceive the court. Before passing her decision, Magistrate Azore told Bess that he fell below the standards of a competent driver.
The Magistrate explained to Bess that even though the offence attracts a fine, she would impose a custodial sentence on him. Bess was also convicted for driving an uncertified motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 with an alternative of spending one month in jail.

