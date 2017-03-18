Digicel Regional First-Class cricket…Red Force fall for 202, Jaguars 38-1

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In association with Stag Beer, Cascadia Hotel

& Vnet Communications

Led by Isaiah Rajah (41) and a 71-run stand between Imran Khan (36) and Yannic Cariah (33), Trinidad & Tobago’s Red Force reached 202 all out on day one of their seventh round Digicel WICB Regional First-Class match at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

By the close Guyana Jaguars were 38-1 with Rajendra Chandrika on 12 and night watchman Devendra Bishoo on 6. Shemron Hetymer fell for 15 with three fours.

The young Jaguars, without their most senior batsman Shiv Chanderpaul, who was allowed by Manager Rayon Griffith, to travel to the USA for personal reasons and fast bowler Keon Joseph, left out due to a left keen injury, managed just one wicket in a slow first session in overcast conditions.

Already depleted by the loss of opener Tagenarine, who fractured his finger while batting in Jamaica and was replaced by Assad Fudadin, the South American Franchise made regular inroads against a team without any of their marquee players and by the end of the day the Jaguars were enjoying the slight advantage.

Raymon Reifer (3-48), rookie fast bowler Romario Shepherd, in lively spell picked up two wickets in the space of five runs to break the 71-run stand and West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, who bowled too many balls, took two wickets each.

When play commenced, Kyle Hope steered Shepherd for four in the first over before spanking him elegantly to the cover boundary, while Evin Lewis caressed Raymon Reifer for a glorious cover boundary.

The left-handed Lewis hooked Shepherd for six before stroking the bowler exquisitely through cover for four in the same over, while debutant 18-year-old Kemo Paul started with maidens to both Hope and Lewis on a track with a tinge of grass but no real pace.

Lewis flicked Veerasammy Permaul for four before being tested with a bouncer from the talented Paul as the scoring dipped. Paul soon got his first First-Class wicket when Lewis edged a beauty which left him, to Fudadin at second slip in the 16th over with the score on 34-1. His 22 lasted 41 balls and included three fours and a six.

The left handed Rajah joined Hope, whose last innings yielded an unbeaten 105 in Grenada and then Hope latched onto Shepherd and hammered him to the cover boundary to bring up the 50 off 21.1 overs.

By lunch, under dark cloudy skies, the Red Force had progressed to 62-1 from 27 overs with Hope on 19 and Rajah on 15 and the partnership already 28 on the fast outfield.

After the interval Hope rocked back and slapped Bishoo for four before Rajah cut Reifer

for four and danced into Bishoo and drove him sweetly through extra cover for four.

When well set for a big score, Hope, one of only two batsmen with 500 runs in the tournament, was caught by at slip by Shemron Hetymer off Reifer for 23 from 101 balls with four fours and T&T were 81-2.

Bishoo was smashed for four by Jason Mohamed but Bishoo had the last laugh when Mohamed (11) edged to the Keeper Anthony Bramble as the Red Force slipped to 94-3.

It was soon 111-4 when Rajah lofted Bishoo to long-on when nine short of his third First-Class fifty and his 41 lasted 91 balls and was decorated with six fours.

Yannic Cariah hammered Bishoo behind point for four and by Tea was on 15. Imran Khan (7) was with him and the Red Force were 125-4.

After the break Cariah slashed Bishoo for four before Khan hammered four off-side boundaries off Reifer in the second over after Tea as the Trini pair came out with positive

mindsets.

In Reifer’s next over Khan, oozing confident, lofted him back over his head for another boundary to bring up the 150 in the 60th over. A square driven boundary by Cariah off Shepherd, who replaced an expensive Reifer, brought up the 50 partnership.

Shepherd charged in and bowled fast on the easy paced pitch and peppered Khan with some well lined short balls before edging a drive past the slip cordon for four.

Seemingly unsettled by the bombardment of bouncers, Khan was taken at cover in Shepherd’s next over for a shot filled 36 from 52 balls with seven fours and finally the entertaining 71-run stand was broken.

Shepherd got rid of Cariah five runs later to leave the score 177-6 after he had faced 32 balls and reached the boundary twice.

With the sun out in all its glory for the first time for the day and a small crowd with included Daren Bravo watching, Permaul removed Khary Pierre (1) at 192-7. Reifer removed Katwaroo (20) and Marlon Richards (7) before Permaul had Bryan Charles (0) to end the innings as the last four wickets fell for 10 runs.