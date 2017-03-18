DDL sponsors 45th Kennard’s Phagwah Horse Race Meet

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) will sponsor the feature event of the 45th Annual Kennard’s Memorial Phagwah Horse Race meet set for tomorrow at Kennard’s Turf Club at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, beginning

at 1pm.

DDL’s Wines and Spirits Brands Manager, Maria Munroe presented Justice Cecil Kennard with the sponsorship cheque as well as the trophy for the winner of the ‘C’ Class and Lower event over one mile on Thursday at his Brickdam office.

The race carries a first place prize of $900,000. The second place finisher pockets $450,000 with third and fourth place set to receive $225,000 and $112,000 respectively. A five furlong race, as well as five six furlong races is also on the day’s card.

It was revealed at the handing over ceremony that the five furlong race is opened to horses that did not win the ‘L’ Class and the winner will ride off with $100,000. The top three performers will earn $50,000, $25,000 and $13,000 in that order.

The six furlong race is opened to horses classified ‘L’ and Lower, three-year old, Guyana bred horses and the winner will receive $150,000. Horses classified ‘E’ and Lower will also contest a six-furlong event with the winner pocketing $400,000.

A first prize of $110,000 is up for grabs for horses classified ‘L’ Open over six furlongs, while three-year-old Guyana bred maidens will also battle over six furlongs for a $200,000 first prize.

Horses classified ‘J’ and Lower will run for over six furlongs for a first prize worth $140,000. The other event on the day’s card is opened top horses classified ‘H’ and Lower and they will battle over seven furlongs for a top prize of $250,000.