Cyclists to battle from Ocean View to Mahaicony and back in GCF 2nd Points Race

In its quest to ensure that riders earn their place when it comes to overseas representation, including the Caribbean Championships; the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will stage its second point’s race of the season tomorrow.
Competitors will be under starter’s orders from Ocean View International Hotel on the East Coast of Demerara from 08:00hrs proceed to Mahaicony before returning to the starting line for the finish to complete 70 miles.
The following points would be awarded to the first 10 cyclists to cross the line, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. This would be reflected in all three categories; senior, junior and veterans.
Team Coco’s Jamal John had won the first race which was held on February 12th and will be hoping to add another 12 points second time around but would be tested by teammates Hamza Eastman and Stephano Husbands apart from the likes of Paul De Nobrega (Digicel Team Evolution), Linden’s Shaquel Agard, Continental’s Geron Williams, Trojan’s Romello Crawford, United’s Andrew Hicks and Raphael Leung, Orville Hinds and Michael Anthony among others.
Curtis Dey, who has been dominant in the junior category so far this but did not ride in the first race from Georgetown to Long Creek on the Linden Soesdyke Highway and back, will be aiming to make his mark in this event.
He would be tested by Briton John who won the first race, Adealie Hodge and Marcus Keiler among others.
The battle among the veterans would be exciting given the fact that the dominant Junior Niles had to settle for third place behind Lear Nunes and Ian Jackson in the first race. Niles would be seeking to step it up whilst Nunes would be aiming to take another win.

