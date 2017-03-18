Boxers ready to war as GBBC stage ‘Locked and Loaded’ fistic affair

Amidst all of the bragging and boasting, professional boxers are not committed to face off until they actually enter into a contractual agreement. Over the past weeks there have been threats and violent promises after the

Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) tentatively announced the names of several boxers for an impending card slated for Sunday April 9.

Well, true to their promise, the officials of the GBBC summoned the respective boxers to the Avenue of the Republic office of Insurance brokers, Abdool and Abdool, yesterday afternoon to observe the rituals of signing their respective fight contracts. This is the 2nd edition of the World Boxing Council (WBC) amateur tournament, immediately on the heels of the inaugural launch in Trinidad and Tobago last February 28.

The card, christened ‘Locked and Loaded’ will be staged at the Giftland Office Max open air arena, Liliendaal, ECD and comprises 3 potentially scorching professional affairs and a similar number of amateur bouts.

The main professional bout brings together former local and Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) bantamweight champion Dexter ‘The Kid’ Marques up against Venezuelan, Luis Alberto Requena in a 10 rounds flyweight scrap, while the main supporting bout will see former CABOFE middleweight king, Edmond DeClou, returning from a self-imposed hiatus to match gloves with Winston Pompey in a 6 rounds super/middleweight clash.

Lightweights, Imran ‘Magic’ Khan and Keeve ‘Killer’ Allicock will start the night’ proceedings when they battle over 6 rounds and this could develop into an interesting shindig.

Yesterday afternoon DeClou pulled no punches as he warned Pompey that “this time nah long time.” He was referring to two previous encounters where he had won the first but had to settle for a draw in the second. “I still believe that I had won that bout and I now know that I will have to be convincing and leave no room for hanky panky,” said DeClou when quizzed on plans for the impending bout.

Pompey remained unmoved and warned his opponent that he (Pompey) has gained invaluable experience while campaigning in France recently. “I am ready for anything Edmond brings to the ring,” he assured.

Marques knows nothing about his opponent but assured that he only needs a few minutes in the ring to assess his quality. Sporting a decent 17-15-2 record, Marques said that he is far more comfortable in the flyweight division and will be at his fighting best come fight night.

Not much was said by Khan and Allicock but the vicious visual exchanges spoke volumes. President of the GBBC, Peter Abdool, was also at the forum and gave the card the thumbs up. He assured that Luis Alberto Requena is worth his salt and would arrive in adequate time to allow local boxing pundits to assess his worth.

Meanwhile, the organizers have already dispatched the requisite correspondence to officials of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and they have already matched their choices. Bantamweight, Rewinne David will face Akeela Malazon in a women’s affair, jnr/welterweight, Kelon Isaacs will box against Euel Agustin, while welterweight, Stephan Gouveia matches gloves with Jackford Joseph. Both the professional and amateur squads have already commenced training at their respective gyms.