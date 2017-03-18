Almost 200 vehicles to be “disposed of” by GRA

Just about 184 vehicles, several of which are high end, are to be disposed of by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). These are vehicles for which the intended owners have not fulfilled their obligations to the GRA’s Customs Department.

Some of the vehicles have been on the various wharves since 2006.

Kaieteur News understands that the provisions of Section 90 (2) of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01, give GRA the power to “dispose of” the vehicles, if the necessary obligations are not met in the specified time. However, over the last several years, GRA had been “flexing,” giving importers a longer timeframe to uplift the vehicles.

One source said, “These vehicles used to be kept on the wharves for years, but the new Commissioner-General (Godfrey Statia) is a bit more serious, so the GRA is improving in this area.”

Kaieteur News understands that all shipping companies are required to report the arrival of vehicles to the GRA. The Authority makes note of the date of the arrival, along with other specifications of the vehicles. The GRA then monitors the timeframe in which these vehicles continue to stay on the various wharves, and for which the owners are yet to discharge obligations. When the time has elapsed and the vehicles remain on the wharves, GRA can then move to get rid of the vehicle. This is done via an auction.

After the vehicle is sold, Customs is at the forefront of demanding money. The foreign exporter and the local shipping company can make claims for outstanding payments and storage space. They will be serviced only if money remains after Customs is satisfied. But if not, the exporters and shipping companies have to count their losses.

The wharves currently holding vehicles which are soon to be sold via auction are John Fernandes, Demerara Shipping Company, Qtres Transit Shed, Muneshwers Limited shed, Guyana National Industrial Corporation, and Guyana National Shipping Corporation.