Senior cop faces departmental charge for stealing fuel

After several months of investigation, a senior rank is expected to be charged departmentally for the alleged pilfering of fuel from one of the fuel depots located at Central Police Station, New Amsterdam. Being charged

The vehicle that was said to have belonged to the senior cop, being refuelled last year at the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam. (File photo)

departmentally means that a disciplinary proceeding will be done, internally, and the matter will be dealt with by a tribunal.
According to a police press release, the senior officer will be disciplined for the illegal act.
Previously, the Commander of B Division Ian Amsterdam had told this publication in an interview that the file for the matter was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice, and they were awaiting its return to determine the way forward. The file has since been returned with advice to institute the charge.
Sometime in May last year, senior and junior ranks were accused of pilfering gasoline from the police force’s fuel depot. The ranks were allegedly accessing the fuel openly to fuel up their personal vehicles.
A picture was taken and featured in this publication with the personal vehicle of the senior rank being refuelled at the Central Police Station Depot, which sparked an investigation into the matter.

