Region 3 administration has to move forward quickly

Dear Editor,

George Jervis was a PPP Government aligned public servant. His approach to the agricultural policies of this government was open to question. He carried his ways of doing things, as he did under the PPP rule. There are many others like him, who are former high-level officers of the PPP regime. They will continue to have a distant attitude to this administration, if something is not done – DRASTICALLY – to bring them in-line. We cannot allow the likes of Jagdeo to feed on discontent – when we know we can do far better. Someone needs to “bite the bullet” and move them.

JAGDEO AND NANDLALL have the duty and responsibility to hold this government to account – but in a constructive manner not through ridicule and condemnation. They must come up with positive ideas and follow through with them to the very end. But instead, they have orchestrated a PUBLIC CAMPAIGN of SABOTAGE and BOYCOTT – a “scorch earth” policy engineered by Irfan Ali and his cabals on the ground – using the NDC’s and municipal authorities as their target base. They have been mandated to ensure that the government DOES NOT FUNCTION. Some PPP councillors have defied the instructions given by Ayube Inshan, Deputy Leader of Region 3. Ayube Khan is related to a top PPP leader.

The Chairman of the Region 3 Council, Julius Faerber, claims that he has been paralyzed by the actions of the new Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikarran, who has severely restricted his fuel consumption. Faerber seems to think that he has justifiable reasons not to advance any work in the region, since Jaikaran has put the squeeze on him and has placed limits on his modus operandi.

Jaikarran can reasonably ask Faerber: “Prove to me that you are doing work in the region to uplift the living conditions of the people”? That question was put in other words to him. Faerber must know that all public officials must be held accountable to the people – through established structures of accountability. No one is above scrutiny. The public must get the opportunity to question their elected and appointed officials, as we now see taking place currently in the USA. It is democracy at work, which Guyana needs to follow.

Faerber’s PPP colleagues, Regional Councillors are openly critical of his approach. Since Jaikarran’s belated appointed to the REO position, which was held by a PPP operative, Ronald Gajraj, he has made tremendous progress in areas of drainage, irrigation and other physical infrastructure, but has paid no attention to the social and cultural spheres.

Jaikarran needs to quickly correct his lack of attention to this vital governmental initiative – the brain-child of Regional Member of Parliament and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon. Jaikarran’s lack of understanding of public managerial skills needs to be buttressed by listening to activists in the community. He needs to consciously listen to and actively involve those professionals who are more involved at the political and social level.

Now that he has appointed Ganesh Naipaul Mahipaul as his PR man, there can be no further excuses for not getting the necessary things in place to make the NDC function and deliver active and adequate services to ALL the people in the region. It is shameful to see the state of the roads from Parika Junction to Lakaboo – gateway to Bonasika creek – completely neglected. Julius Faerber and his subordinates were not on the ball in the upkeep of the roads. Mr. Ganesh Mahipaul is now “on the ball” and he has assured residents in the area that work will begin this week to clean up one of the many mess-up road structures left by the Jagdeo-Ramotar regime.

Jinnah Rahaman