Ramdhani moves up the rankings in Canada

Just seven months into his scholarship and being competitive on the Canadian circuit, Guyana’s Sunburst sponsored and reigning National Men’s champion Narayan Ramdhani has risen to the #3 spot on the rankings table with a total

of 878 points.

Presently in the first year of training with the Shuttlesport Badminton Academy in Vancouver BC Canada, Ramdhani has already began to make his presence felt by advancing up the Men’s Singles Rankings having been exposed to training with the big league players.

First in the rankings is Antonio Li (1348 points) followed by Laurence Kao on 993 points. In a release from the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), the entity headed by Gokarn Ramdhani noted that the junior Ramdhani has been excelling after competing in only three tournaments to date where he managed to reach the semi-finals and copped 3rd place in each whilst also winning one consolation tournament.

”The GBA is extremely happy with his progress after just coming out of the junior category and playing in the senior circuit as of 2017,” the release concluded.