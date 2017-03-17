President Granger to deliver feature address at RHTY&SC 27th Awards Ceremony

Patron of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) His Excellency President David Granger will deliver the feature address as Guest Speaker when Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation hosts its

27th Annual Awards Ceremony on Sunday April 23.

The gala ceremony will highlight of the club’s activities for the previous year and would take place at the St. Francis Community Developers Centre, commencing at 12:30hrs.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster along with Vice President Mark Papannah and Assistant Secretary Simon Naidu are spearheading plans for the event which would include the honouring of thirty-five (35) club members.

The RHTY&SC M.S since 1991 has hosted the awards ceremony to recognise outstanding members and Foster recollected that the first ceremony was a simple one but has since evolved into Guyana’s largest awards ceremony with over $2M worth of trophies, medals, plaque and special prizes being shared out to members and members of the General Public under a wide range of awards, handed out.

Among this year’s awardees would be the prestigious Cricketer of the Year, Runner-up Cricketer of the Year, Female Cricketer of the Year, Most Disciplined Member of the Year for Male and Female, Most Promising Player, Most Committed Member, Most Improved Cricketer, Benefit Year Awardee, Worker of the Year while outstanding performers at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Female, Second Division and First Division levels

The Cricketer of the Year would take home at least $300,000 worth of prizes. Cricketers and the Awards Ceremony Committee have shortlisted four cricketers for the award – Clinton Pestano, Shemaine Campbelle, Kevlon Anderson and Eon Hooper.

Long serving club member Keon Sinclair would also be awarded a Benefit Year this year and among his prizes would be a $100,000 West Indies Cricket Medallion with a diamond.

Foster is down to deliver a comprehensive report for 2016 while apart from the feature address by President David Granger, other speakers would be Rose Hall Town Mayor Vijai Ramoo, Regional Chairman David Armogan, Official sponsors of the Club and Director of Sports Christopher Jones.

During the ceremony the club would also be hosting the Tribute to Retired Teachers, Tribute to Outstanding Teachers, Tribute to Outstanding Law Enforcement Officers Programme, while fifteen Guyanese would be honoured with the Club’s Highest Award – The Dolphin Award of Excellence.

Four outstanding Retired Teachers with a combined of 148 years of service would be honoured under the Tribute to Retired Teachers Programme while teachers from the Rose Hall Town Nursery, Rose Hall Town Primary, Port Mourant Primary, Tain Primary, Belvedere Primary, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary, New Amsterdam Secondary and Lower Corentyne Secondary would be honoured as Teachers of the Year.

Four Law Enforcement Officers who played a major role in the reduction of crime would also be honoured while among the awardees for the Dolphin Award of Excellence are journalists Avenash Ramzan and Claude David, Minister Volda Lawerence, Business Executives Rajin Ganga, Anjulie Beharry-Strand, Onai-Vasconcellos, Troy Cadogan and Director of Sports Christopher Jones.