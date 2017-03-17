Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Officers top Sergeants, Inspectors at Police ‘A’ Division Games Day

Mar 17, 2017

Officers defeated Sergeants and Inspectors in a Domino Competition on Wednesday at the Guyana Police Force ‘A’ Division Games Day at the Brickdam Police Station. The Officers amassed 88 games to lead Sergeants with

Commander of ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken (seated third, left) among other Officers and flanked by Sergeants and Inspectors standing on Wednesday after the Police ‘A’ Division Games Day at the Brickdam Police Station.

73 games and Inspectors with 70 games for the win.
The Most Valuable Players were Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud and Sergeant Phillips, who both recorded the maximum 18 games.
Commander of ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner, Clifton Hicken marshalled the Officers to victory. Hicken supported his team with 15 games. Another Games Day is scheduled for Wednesday at the same location.

