Officers top Sergeants, Inspectors at Police ‘A’ Division Games Day

Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM
Officers defeated Sergeants and Inspectors in a Domino Competition on Wednesday at the Guyana Police Force ‘A’ Division Games Day at the Brickdam Police Station. The Officers amassed 88 games to lead Sergeants with
73 games and Inspectors with 70 games for the win.
The Most Valuable Players were Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud and Sergeant Phillips, who both recorded the maximum 18 games.
Commander of ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner, Clifton Hicken marshalled the Officers to victory. Hicken supported his team with 15 games. Another Games Day is scheduled for Wednesday at the same location.
