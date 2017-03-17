More stringent measures to monitor in and outflow of finances – Montagliani

On a mission to break down walls and break bread with people

By Franklin Wilson

During his interface with the media following a hectic visit to Guyana, President of CONCACAF Victor Montagliani informed that much more stringent measures as regards checks and balances have started to take root to

set the sport on a firmer foundation.

Montagliani was responding to a question of how the confederation will respond to the always burning issue of finances given the recent scandal at the world level and CONCACAF which involved a number of its former principal officers.

”We can’t afford another slip up that way, we can’t afford people that are in the game that perpetrated those kinds of things and as I said in the past, if there are still that kind of stuff going on anywhere in football and not just in CONCACAF but anywhere in football; I think the message in clear from the world.”

He noted that the fans and the players deserve a lot better and it is up to the leaders to ensure that strict governance models are followed. The Canadian President also noted that one has to live it each day and ensure that persons in positions do the right thing.

”You know, stuff does happen and I think the reality is that the more difficult we make it for people to do that, then it’s not going to happen. But if it does happen we need to also react in a right way and so people that have crossed the line on ethics then they need to be removed from football.”

Commenting on the CONCACAF Caribbean Office which was opened on Wednesday, Montagliani stated that it in the Caribbean, by the Caribbean and for the Caribbean to provide better service to its members as regards competitions and development.

”But also it’s an investment in human capital in allowing the human capital to grow in our region and through that office. So they’ll also be administration courses, leadership courses and I think the more we can service our members and the closer we are to them, the better off we are.”

The press core also leant that CONCACAF has also set up a similar office in Guatemala in Central America. “This is a CONCACAF initiative, it’s not isolated in the Caribbean, it’s for all.”

Questioned on his vision of having fellow Caribbean federation Presidents travelling with him on visits to other countries, Montagliani said that it is in keeping with is vision of what CONCACAF should be noting that for too long it has been 31, 7 and 3.

”So 31 Caribbean countries, 7 Central Americans and 3 North American, and that the way we worked in isolation, in silos and as much as hurt may be the Caribbean it actually hurt North America just as bad. People would say how can you hurt Mexico and US, trust me, in my opinion they have reached a glass ceiling as well as it relates to, for instance on the player development side.”

The FIFA Vice President stated that there is a need for a confederation where more competitions are played noting that its no use in having two powerhouses whilst the others are fighting.

”If you see the model confederation which is UEFA, we need to see our own Iceland’s here, our own Wales and they are here. Guyana could be one of them, you have enough talent there’s no doubt about it and so, that’s the purpose of reviewing and changing our competition model which we are setting out to do.”

And whilst the game on the field will attract reform, President Montagliani said they are also tackling much need enhancement off the field of play.

”Breaking down the walls, breaking bread with people and so, one of the things I said from the beginning is that I am 42nd President, that means there were 41 Presidents and I am 42 and so we are partners in this. I don’t own CONCACAF, the executive council doesn’t own CONCACAF, CONCACAF is owned by its members and starting with the 41 other Presidents. So every time I plan a visit I bring my partners with me.”

The respective Presidents of Aruba and St. Martin Richard Dijkkhoff and Fabrice Baly had accompanied Montagliani to Guyana. Similarly, on his visit to the Dominican Republic last weekend, the CONCACAF Boss was accompanied by the Presidents of the Haitian, Cuban and Puerto Rican federations.

”This is the way going forward and for me its the only way to do it, after all, football is a team game.”