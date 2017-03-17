MoE/GFF Teachers Training / Football Coaching Workshop

Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM
Primary School Teachers drawn from Region #3 yesterday commenced a 3-day Teachers Training / Football Coaching Workshop being jointly facilitated by the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Football Federation.
Aimed at empowering the participants at the grassroots level, the activity is taking place at the Leonora Track and Field Facility. Among the facilitators are Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the Ministry Mr. Marcel Hutson, Nicholas Fraser also of the MoE, GFF Technical Director Mr. Ian Greenwood, GFF Coaches Education and Development Officer Mr. Lyndon France and Youth Development Officer Mr. Bryan Joseph.
Among the areas the teachers would be lectured on are Methods of teaching and coaching, the role of schools in sports, components of fitness, long term athlete development, hydration and performance, planning acoaching session, laws of the game and planning a grassroots festival.
The event will conclude tomorrow with a grassroots festival.
