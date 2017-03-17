Man charged for accident that claimed friend’s life

– placed on $400,000 bail

A 22-year-old man was on Wednesday placed on $400,000 bail after he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and causing death by dangerous driving. A friend of the accused was the victim.

Randy Seepersaud of Lot 1 Seawell Village, Corentyne, Berbice, pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and was not required to plead to the other. Seepersaud was represented by his Attorney Chandra Sohan, who requested for bail for his client on the grounds that he is not a flight risk, and the fact that the man reportedly swerved from a stray animal.

Shazam Ismail, a poultry labourer of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, lost his life in the accident which occurred on Sunday night along the Borlam Turn. He was reportedly imbibing with Seepersaud and their other friend, Anthony Ramlochan, when the car they were in spun out of control and slammed into a utility pole. Seepersaud who was the driver at the time of the accident received minor injuries while Ramlochan sustained broken limbs among other injuries. Ismail reportedly died on the spot.

Prosecutor Godfrey Playter objected to bail based on the nature and prevalence of the offence, but Seepersaud was subsequently granted bail by Magistrate Moore. He is to lodge his passport.