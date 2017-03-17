Leaders Guyana Jaguars aim to stay on top; face T&T today in POS

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Vnet Communications, Stag Beer and Cascadia Hotel

When leaders Guyana Jaguars with 80.8 points face host T&T today at the Queens Park Oval in

Port-of-Spain in 7th round play of the Digicel Regional Four-Day Cricket tournament, they will be confident of extending their lead.

With three games remaining, the Jaguars are in a great position to join Jamaica as the only team with three consecutive Regional First-Class titles. T&T lay fourth with 53.3 points and a keen contest is anticipated since both teams registered wins in their last matches.

Guyana is now on 84.8 points, 11.8 ahead of second placed Jamaica Scorpions while Barbados Pride, Jaguars’ next opponents are on 68 points; another outright win here will push the South American team closer to the finish line.

Last year the Jaguars won two matches, lost to Leewards Hurricanes by four wickets in St Kitts and had two draws from five matches to end the season in the second spot behind Jamaica but while the Jaguars beat Jamaica in their last match it was the pacers who set up the victory.

Joseph (7) and debutant pacer Romero Shepherd (2) took nine first innings wickets while left arm seamer Reifer had a five-wicket haul in the second. But while young guns Taignarine

Chanderpaul and Shemron Hetymer provided Guyana with a century opening stand, they failed to convert their fifties into hundreds with Hetymer twice losing his wicket when in sight of landmarks.

Leon Johnson is well poised to become the only Guyanese to win three titles as Captain and is regarded as the best Skipper in the West Indies but he has failed to convert any of his three fifties into centuries in the regional Super50 while he failed in both innings in Jamaica and needs to make at least three big scores including a century get back in the reckoning.

Vishaul Singh seems back to form after a few ordinary performances on his return from a successful stint in Sri Lanka and a couple of fifties and a ton could see him become Guyana’s newest Test player while the experience of Shiv Chanderpaul, one of only two batsmen with 500 runs, is still needed if the Jaguars are to make big totals.

Reifer has settled in excellently as the only overseas player in the team and has consistently contributed with both bat and ball while both of the left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie have not been as dominant as they were last season but Permaul, with 30 wickets is still second to Nikita Miller’s 34.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo who has been inconsistent this year returns to team after participating in the three match ODI series against England, who whipped West Indies 3-nil.

The biggest disappointment has been test batsman Rajendra Chandrika, who scored the majority of his 251 runs in first few matches of last year season with his highest score in his last nine matches including three in last year’s First-Class season, being 43 not out.

Assad Fudadin has replaced the injured Taignarine Chanderpaul and the 32-year-old left-hander is the perfect foil for the pugnacious teenaged Hetymer with his experience and workmanlike approach which is similar to that of young Chanderpaul.

Guyana defeated T&T by 10 wickets the last time they met at and have won 15 of the 57 matches between the two sides with 30 being drawn and 12 being lost but the young T&T side beat the Windwards in their last match will be no walk over.

Yannick Cariah made 102 not out in the first innings and Kyle Hope, the leading run scorer with 524 runs, scored 105 not out in the second innings while Cariah made 47 the second time he batted.

Jamaican soldier Sheldon Cottrell took three wickets while there were two wickets each for Marlon Richards, Imran Khan and 21-year-old Bryan Charles. In the second innings Khan had 5-67 while Charles took 4-79.

Steven Katwaroo and Khary Pierre, in only his third game, both scored half centuries in Grenada but 21-year-old Jeremy Solozano and Nicolas Alexis, who made his debut in the last game, will need to contribute against Guyana. Hope, Cariah (337 runs) and Isaiah Rajah (220) will hope to do the bulk of the scoring while Jason Mohamed (213 runs from 3 matches) and with two fifties against England in last ODI series could be the key with the bat for the hosts.