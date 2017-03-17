‘Inflammatory tirades’ can foster distrust, foment disorder

-President Granger warns

“Social Cohesion is essential for everyone’s existence.”

This was the assertion made yesterday by President David Granger, who issued a stern

warning against persons engaging in ‘inflammatory tirades’, which can run the risk of generating social instability and of fostering distrust and fomenting disorder.

To contextualize, the Head of State reminded those gathered at the validation workshop for the Social Cohesion Strategic Plan 2017-2021, that Guyana is still battling the unfortunate post-colonial legacy of ethnic polarization.

“We still see how easily the ranting of a few rancorous persons can rekindle racial animosity, a retrograde step, which has no place in modern society…Our nation has been scarred by violence, which left a lingering legacy of distrust, with the threat of disorder,” President Granger noted.

The Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces said that Guyana still has some work to do to overcome past issues that have created divisions on the society, referencing the ‘disturbances’ period and the period of the ‘troubles’ in the 2000s.

“We have to work together to repair that damage, restore trust, and rebuild the bases of a ‘moral community’ which enable us to trust each other,” Granger added.

He said that Guyanese should not view the country’s diversity as a liability, but an asset that many should work towards celebrating.

“Multiculturalism must not become an impediment to social cohesion. It must not be a source of discord, disunity and division. We feel a great sense of satisfaction that violent religious conflicts and major racial riots do not erupt. We are pleased by the level of goodwill and understanding which exists among the social groups. We must build on this foundation,” Granger said.

He went further to point out that Guyana is a country that can boast of having Mosques, Temples and Churches co-exist in the same environment without any stain of religious violence, or even racial riots.

President Granger pointed out that social cohesion is important for the sustenance of Guyana.

“Social cohesion is essential for everyone’s existence. The absence of social cohesion will inflict unbearable social and economic costs… The quest for order, peace and safety is eternal. Social cohesion is indispensable to human safety and public security,” the President said.

The Head of State therefore expressed satisfaction at his government’s efforts to establish a Ministry as key as the one responsible for Social Cohesion. This Ministry, Granger is confident, will be able to encourage a country where, “diversities are embraced, conflicts resolved, networks and collaboration with stakeholders strengthened and decision-making processes, which result in equal opportunities for all.”

Additionally, the Social Cohesion Ministry, as pointed out by Granger, also has the important task of ensuring that political and institutional authority is exercised in a manner that promotes equality and inclusivity.

“The Ministry’s mandate is to be measured not by the size of its budget, but by its accomplishment in harmonising social relations. The Ministry’s task, also, is the effective management of our multicultural diversity. Our multicultural tapestry adds to our richness and uniqueness as a nation. It is a cause for celebration,” the President said.

The Social Cohesion Ministry is aimed at encouraging greater equality and building bridges across the boundaries of class, ethnicity, gender and geography; enhancing increased access to public services such as education, health, housing, human safety and social protection; and ensuring goodwill, harmony, peace, security, tolerance and understanding.

It is with this view in mind that the Ministry of Social Cohesion embarked on crafting a Strategic Plan. The consultations previously done on the plan of obtaining feedback on five thematic areas: promotion of economic equity and opportunities for all, enhancement of citizen safety and security, promotion of social inclusion and tolerance, the strengthening inclusive and participatory governance; and promoting harmonious ethnic and race relations.

This is being done with the critical assistance of the United Nations Development Programme.