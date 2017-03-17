Guyana must have reconciliation if it is to survive

Dear Editor,

Guyana is badly in need of a Racial unity and Reconciliation Government. Justice Reform and Democracy Party [JRDP] believes that chasing wrongdoers of the previous government, is a waste of time, unless it was a case of murder.

We need to heal as a nation. If one political party continues to single out people of a different political persuasion when they are in power, and the other party feeds the public’s appetite with empty threats of putting politician’s in prison , when they take office, then generations of Guyanese will continue to live at each other throats for eternity. Where are the intellectual men and women who once graced the halls of Queens College, and Guyana Oriental College and so on? One day, Guyana will go up in smoke and a foreign force will occupy our nation like they did in the sixties.

Our politician’s are using words that by diplomatic standards, can be considered reckless. One day, some crazy group will call their bluff and a riot might just ensue. In a small nation like Guyana, full of oil, it is a magnet for a larger power to use politics in an unstable country with a reckless government, as an excuse to come in and control it. Ask Donald Trump. He recently said America should have kept the oil in Iraq. We were occupied briefly in the sixties and had no oil. Think of today when we are now the envy of the world, we are now full of oil.

None of the two major parties can be trusted in this regard. Let this be the reason for a government of racial harmony and reconciliation. Our political party, JUSTICE REFORM and DEMOCRACY is moving in that direction. We cannot continue to be short-sighted as people. We either swim together as friends, or sink together as fools. We need to have a day of reconciliation and forgiveness. We need to start there. We need to hold hands and talk to each other as families do. Hold a day of sports and fun. A day of prayers. A day filled with a meeting of the minds. A day of family songs. Let us break down the wall of racial divide. This day must be a national holiday. With the loud shout of oil, OUR DAY HAS COME.

By international observers, Guyana is perceived as a country led by weak and dishonest leadership who steal from our treasury, burn government ministries, when ministers cannot pass an audit, or falsely imprison people for treason when they speak out. We are recognised as a nation with some of the most dishonest politicians in the world. We are not known as a nation with leaders who are akin to building relationships and bridging racial divides. In fact we are known as a nation with seventeen minerals in our soil which we show ineptitude on how to exploit them in an effort to enrich the nation.

For decades, Guyana was ruled by tit for tat governments. They exacted revenge on each other soon as they take political office. During PPP time, the people suffered. APNU focuses on spending money on a useless, wooden structure and in an old racing park. Refurbishing Burnham’s arch of independence symbol, while hiring ex GDF officers and ex-police turned lawyers to investigate. These exercises cost millions while the focus on jobs for the people were lost in translation. Govt. announced they are recycling mailing envelopes. What a shame. Money is in abundance when it comes to witch hunting but no money to buy envelopes, what are we going to hear next?

We need a government of racial harmony and reconciliation. Neither, the PPP or the PNC/APNU is willing to do it; is not in their political DNA. The AFC is a wimp’ of a party. They sold their souls to the devil for power, and their leaders do not have the will to initiate a reconciliation. Forgiveness of each other is the foundation of reconciliation. Guyana is a one sided society, hate is destroying us as a nation.

Michael Ryan