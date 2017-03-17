Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fruta Conquerors FC engage in 35th anniversary clean up exercise

Mar 17, 2017 Sports 0

The executive committee and members of the Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) has engaged in several community-oriented activities to commemorate the club’s 35th Anniversary.
The club’s administration responded to President Granger’s call for a clean and green economy and commenced activities with a coastal clean-up on Tuesday March 7.
The executive teamed up with its U-17 team and coaches along with the Guyana International Volunteer Effort (GIVE), under the guidance of Ms. Susan Isaacs, and collected in excess of thirty bags of waste deposited on the seawalls. The FCFC also donated two boxes of disposable gloves and a number of garbage bags.
On Saturday March 11, officials held a Women’s Developmental Workshop in the Conference Room of the Guyana National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue and Camp Road. Organised for the female members and players of the club, invitations were extended to, and accepted by, the Guyana Girls Guide, the Guyana Scouts Association, The Guyana Referees Council and the Guyana Football Federation.
Meanwhile, FCFC would like to encourage other youth groups and organisations to collaborate with GIVE in support of similar initiatives. GIVE convenes every Tuesday afternoon from 17:00hrs to engage in this and other community oriented activities.
There were several insightful presentations by distinguished women including Ms. Helen Browman (CEO of St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital), Dr. Karen Butters, Honourable Justice Roxanne George Wiltshire, Dr. Jewel Thomas (UG Lecturer) Lavern Fraser Thomas of the National Sports Commission and the University of Guyana.
Executive Director of Banks D.I. H, Carlton Joao and Proprietor of Mike’s Pharmacy, Lakeram Singh, were also mentioned for their donations of Women’s Wellness products and pamphlets and beverages respectively, which was given to the participants.

More in this category

Sports

YBG launches 12th National Schools’ Basketball Festival

YBG launches 12th National Schools’ Basketball Festival

Mar 17, 2017

Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) yesterday launched its 12th Edition of the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with the preliminary regional conferences...
Read More
MoE/GFF Teachers Training / Football Coaching Workshop

MoE/GFF Teachers Training / Football Coaching...

Mar 17, 2017

STAG Elite League – Season 2 – restarts this Sunday …

STAG Elite League – Season 2 –...

Mar 17, 2017

Ramdhani moves up the rankings in Canada

Ramdhani moves up the rankings in Canada

Mar 17, 2017

Caribbean champs Cumberbatch, Best dominate

Caribbean champs Cumberbatch, Best dominate

Mar 17, 2017

RFA Male and Female Champions Leagues …Gladiators topple Snatchers in both female and segments

RFA Male and Female Champions Leagues...

Mar 17, 2017

Everest Masters overcome Munroe Road, PYO Masters on T&T tour

Everest Masters overcome Munroe Road, PYO Masters...

Mar 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch