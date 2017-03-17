Fruta Conquerors FC engage in 35th anniversary clean up exercise

The executive committee and members of the Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) has engaged in several community-oriented activities to commemorate the club’s 35th Anniversary.

The club’s administration responded to President Granger’s call for a clean and green economy and commenced activities with a coastal clean-up on Tuesday March 7.

The executive teamed up with its U-17 team and coaches along with the Guyana International Volunteer Effort (GIVE), under the guidance of Ms. Susan Isaacs, and collected in excess of thirty bags of waste deposited on the seawalls. The FCFC also donated two boxes of disposable gloves and a number of garbage bags.

On Saturday March 11, officials held a Women’s Developmental Workshop in the Conference Room of the Guyana National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue and Camp Road. Organised for the female members and players of the club, invitations were extended to, and accepted by, the Guyana Girls Guide, the Guyana Scouts Association, The Guyana Referees Council and the Guyana Football Federation.

Meanwhile, FCFC would like to encourage other youth groups and organisations to collaborate with GIVE in support of similar initiatives. GIVE convenes every Tuesday afternoon from 17:00hrs to engage in this and other community oriented activities.

There were several insightful presentations by distinguished women including Ms. Helen Browman (CEO of St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital), Dr. Karen Butters, Honourable Justice Roxanne George Wiltshire, Dr. Jewel Thomas (UG Lecturer) Lavern Fraser Thomas of the National Sports Commission and the University of Guyana.

Executive Director of Banks D.I. H, Carlton Joao and Proprietor of Mike’s Pharmacy, Lakeram Singh, were also mentioned for their donations of Women’s Wellness products and pamphlets and beverages respectively, which was given to the participants.