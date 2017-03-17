Fraudsters posing as GRA, GLDA staffers; collecting monies

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has warned of receiving a number of reports from taxpayers within Region 3 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), Region 4 (Demerara/Mahaica), Region 5 (Mahaica/Berbice) and Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne), of a group of persons visiting the areas posing as officials from GRA and the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA).

According to GRA, the reports have indicated that while purporting to be conducting an official exercise which involves the counting of heads of cattle and number of pets owned by farmers and pet lovers, the group would demand an amount of $2,000 Value-Added-Tax (VAT) for each.

“The GRA wishes to alert taxpayers and to inform them that the agency presently has no such exercise in place. Anyone who encounters these individuals are advised to request proof of identification, since all staff of the GRA are required to carry identification during the course of their duties.”

Additionally, GRA said, it should be noted that officers of the GRA are not authorized to collect monies from taxpayers, since all payments of monies should be effected at its regional offices or its headquarters.

“The agency has also been taking measures through its Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) to address the issue. Taxpayers can be assured that the perpetrators, once located, will be dealt with.”