Former banker is AHI Chairman

Government has named former banker, Hewley Nelson, as new Chairperson of Atlantic Hotel Inc. (AHI), the company that owns Marriott.

According to a recent publication of the Official Gazette, also named on the new board which will serve for one year effective January 1st, 2017 to December 31st, 2017 will be Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Derrick Cummings; university lecturer, Queenela Cameron; business executive, Paul Chan-A-Sue; Lawrence ‘Larry’ London; Tracy Gibson, a senior Bank of Guyana official and Dhanmattie Sahoye.

Nelson, Cummings and London were all part of the previous board which expired last December.

Nelson, a former top man at the GNCB Trust Company Limited, replaces Beverley Harper, a senior executive of Trinidadian-owned Ansa McAl.

Marriott, a state-owned hotel, that was built and commissioned under the previous administration, is continuing to struggle to pay creditors. The new board will have its hands full.

While officially more than US$55M was said to have been spent, estimates are that final costs will be more than US$80M.

The Chinese contractor, Shanghai Construction Group, currently has a number of workers squatting in an unfinished part of the hotel for outstanding monies. While the contractors are claiming between US$4-5M, government insists that it is about US$800,000.

Marriott itself has been building up occupancy rates, recently catering for a CARICOM heads meeting. A number of events are being held there. However, the hotel has been asking for bailouts and unable to pay bank loans and other commitments. It has been lauded by guests who stayed over; with the administration not clear whether it will still keep campaign promises to sell it. There have been proposals to complete an adjoining annex and to add an entertainment section, inclusive of a hotel.