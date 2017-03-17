EDFA Senior League set to resume on Sunday

Latest update March 17th, 2017 12:55 AM
Following a prolonged break due to a number of challenges including the weather, the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) is set to resume its Senior League on Sunday at the Golden Grove ground with two matches.
Opening play from 14:00hrs brings together Bachelor’s Adventure/Paradise Sports Club and Plaisance Panthers with the main event two hours later featuring Buxton Stars against Ann’s Grove United.
Mar 17, 2017Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) yesterday launched its 12th Edition of the National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with the preliminary regional conferences...
